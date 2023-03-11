ADVERTISEMENT
Father scared after losing children in road accident

Fabian Simiyu

Ian and Precious were going home from school when a 'wild' matatu killed them

The late Precious Nyambura and Ian Mwangi [Photo: Twitter]
The late Precious Nyambura and Ian Mwangi [Photo: Twitter]

A family in Thika is counting losses after it lost two children Precious Nyambura and Ian Mwangi on March 3, 2023, in a road accident.

The father of the two departed souls has praised the late Ian for acting bravely to save the sister on that fateful day although the two couldn't survive the tragedy.

According to Nation, an eyewitness revealed that Ian tried to save his sister after noticing that she was in danger only for them to be knocked over by a matatu.

File image of an accident scene cordoned off by police.
File image of an accident scene cordoned off by police.

READ: KeNHA issues alert to Thika Superhighway motorists after accident blocks entire section

“The vehicle had left the tarmac at the point where there are bumps. It headed straight for the young pupils. There were screams all over but I noted the boy jump clear of the approaching vehicle, pose for a moment to look back and then dive back into its way.

“The boy had only just managed to hold his sister by the left hand and try to drag her away from the matatu’s furious speed when they were knocked off their feet and tossed in the air. They fell with a thud on the tarmac," Mr Joram Ng’ethe who is an eye witness said.

Mr John Kamande talked to Nation after the loss of his two children and said that he needs God's guidance since what happened is scary.

“It is a big loss to me and my wife, who is yet to come to terms with it. We are in agreement that we need to dedicate our family to God since our firstborn son died in a road accident in 2018, aged 15, and now our second and third-born children have suffered the same fate.

God, we need you now more than ever. This jinx of road accidents claiming our children’s lives. It is scary," Mr Kamande said.

Mr Kamande added that God has a reason for whatever happened and that his family will continue to pray to be delivered from the yoke of death.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

