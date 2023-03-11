Father scared after losing children in road accident

The father of the two departed souls has praised the late Ian for acting bravely to save the sister on that fateful day although the two couldn't survive the tragedy.

According to Nation, an eyewitness revealed that Ian tried to save his sister after noticing that she was in danger only for them to be knocked over by a matatu.

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

“The vehicle had left the tarmac at the point where there are bumps. It headed straight for the young pupils. There were screams all over but I noted the boy jump clear of the approaching vehicle, pose for a moment to look back and then dive back into its way.

“The boy had only just managed to hold his sister by the left hand and try to drag her away from the matatu’s furious speed when they were knocked off their feet and tossed in the air. They fell with a thud on the tarmac," Mr Joram Ng’ethe who is an eye witness said.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Ian's father said after losing two kids at once

Mr John Kamande talked to Nation after the loss of his two children and said that he needs God's guidance since what happened is scary.

“It is a big loss to me and my wife, who is yet to come to terms with it. We are in agreement that we need to dedicate our family to God since our firstborn son died in a road accident in 2018, aged 15, and now our second and third-born children have suffered the same fate.

God, we need you now more than ever. This jinx of road accidents claiming our children’s lives. It is scary," Mr Kamande said.

ADVERTISEMENT