Ian Njoroge's mother speaks on raising her son alone & his character

Ruth Nyambura has spoken out in defense of her son, Ian Njoroge, who was arrested and charged in court on Monday, following a viral video capturing him assaulting a police officer along Kamiti Road over the weekend.

In an emotional interview, Nyambura described her shock upon returning home to find police cars outside her gate, vouching for her son's character which she said was not what was captured in the viral video.

"This is my first-born boy whom I have brought up by myself. He is a boy I dedicated to the church. We have been in church as Deliverance Church Donholm. He's a member of the youth service and that is where we fellowship," she explained.

Nyambura recounted the harrowing scene, saying, "I was so so heartbroken when I had come home from a business trip that night, and all I saw was flying squad cars outside my gate and in shock, I went inside and I found policemen folding my boy down."

Ian Njoroge was arraigned in court on June 4, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Upon asking what was happening, the police officers showed her the viral video of Njoroge assaulting he police officer.

"They told me my boy is a murderer and a robber. They said he wanted to kill this man who is now in ICU," she continued.

She was surprised because he know her son to be a God-fearing boy, brought up in a Christian way.

"He's a boy who has gone to a good school. He was in Sunshine Secondary School in Langata Road. He's a boy who has grown with manners his God-fearing. He is obedient. Very polite at home. Very polite. I've never seen him agitated. Something must have happened to that boy," she stated.

According to Nyambura, her son explained that the incident began when Njoroge made a U-turn the police officer allegedly demanded a Sh10,000 bribe.

"So he told me he was asked for Sh10,000 which he didn't have and he said he's going to call his friends so that they can changa for him. He told the police he can raise Sh5000. And he refused even that Sh5000.

"So when he was around there, some matatu guys came and they are the ones who like kinda told the police, 'give this kijana the key to his car' and because he had really really tried to plead with the policeman, he didn't want to be late for picking his sister and taking her to church, so he was looking at time and what the policeman is doing so he became agitated. I'm thinking so," she said.

Nyambura refuted claims that there was a sword in the car, saying that she owns the car has never had that type of tool inside the car.

She apologised for her son's actions but urged the public to refrain from spreading false information.

"What he did was not right, and I told him that. But it is wrong to say things you don't know. How can you say he was arrested at his girlfriend's house? Am I his girlfriend? I'm his mother," Nyambura spoke.

During his arraignment in court on Monday, the magistrate ordered that the boy be taken to Kenyatta National Hospital accompanied by parent for health assessment.