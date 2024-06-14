The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ichung'wa learns tough lesson after etiquette lapse while meeting Ruto [Video]

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto teaches Ichung'wa a lesson in etiquette

President William Ruto and Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa at JKIA on January 21, 2024
President William Ruto and Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa at JKIA on January 21, 2024
  • President Ruto and National Assembly Majority Leader Ichung'wa had a light moment at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA
  • President Ruto subtly reminded Ichung'wa of decorum by signaling for him to remove his hand from his pocket
  • The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media, sparking various reactions

Recommended articles

A short video clip capturing a light moment between President William Ruto and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

The clip, which has been widely shared, shows President Ruto subtly reminding Ichung'wa of decorum as they shook hands at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In the video, Ichung'wa is seen among the group of dignitaries bidding farewell to President Ruto as he set off for an official trip to Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the two leaders met, Ichung'wa greeted the president with his left hand casually tucked into his pocket.

President William Ruto with other senior government officials at JKIA on June 13, 2024
President William Ruto with other senior government officials at JKIA on June 13, 2024 President William Ruto with other senior government officials at JKIA on June 13, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Noticing this, President Ruto made a small gesture, signaling for Ichung'wa to remove his hand from his pocket. Ichung'wa promptly complied, and the two continued their exchange.

The incident, captured in just a few seconds, quickly went viral, with social media users sharing their thoughts on the interaction.

Many viewers appreciated the president's polite reminder, viewing it as a lesson in maintaining formal etiquette during official engagements.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Presidential event protocol: Arrival, seating, departure & why it matters

Ichung'wa, a the National Assembly Majority Leader, has been a staunch supporter of President Ruto's administration.

The video serves as a reminder of the human side of political life, showing that even leaders can have candid moments of correction and camaraderie.

Watch the video of Ruto & Ichung'wa below:

ADVERTISEMENT

The two had just come from the launch of the Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association Strategic Plan.

During the event, President William Ruto pointed out that young leaders have the power to influence the present and added that he was willing to mentor leaders.

“We are committed to mentoring Kenya’s young leadership to enhance their active participation in governance,” he explained.

The president urged young leaders to embrace participatory leadership and enhance their legislation, representation and oversight roles.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ichung'wa learns tough lesson after etiquette lapse while meeting Ruto [Video]

Ichung'wa learns tough lesson after etiquette lapse while meeting Ruto [Video]

CS Kindiki announces Eid al-Adha public holiday

CS Kindiki announces Eid al-Adha public holiday

Policewoman burns her policeman husband to death over gambling addiction

Policewoman burns her policeman husband to death over gambling addiction

Details of senior cop gunned down at Makadara Law Courts & CJ Koome's reaction

Details of senior cop gunned down at Makadara Law Courts & CJ Koome's reaction

Judiciary reveals what transpired before magistrate Monica Kivuti was shot

Judiciary reveals what transpired before magistrate Monica Kivuti was shot

How former finance minister lost budget briefcase after drinking spree

How former finance minister lost budget briefcase after drinking spree

Police officer shoots magistrate during court session

Police officer shoots magistrate during court session

Blog: Treasury CS reveals how much gov't will borrow to finance 2024/25 budget
Live

Blog: Treasury CS reveals how much gov't will borrow to finance 2024/25 budget

Woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend evades arrest for 14 months, DCI seeks help

Woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend evades arrest for 14 months, DCI seeks help

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi

Oscar Sudi summoned over alleged grabbing of land in Uasin Gishu

University of Nairobi (UoN)

How University of Nairobi achieved top 1,000 spot worldwide

Beth Waithera embraces her baby [Citizen Digital]

Emotions run high as mother jailed for hawking in Nairobi reunites with baby after 9 months

File image of Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen

Murkomen slams Gachagua over revenue sharing formula with bold confession