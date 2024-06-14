Ichung'wa learns tough lesson after etiquette lapse while meeting Ruto [Video]

A short video clip capturing a light moment between President William Ruto and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

The clip, which has been widely shared, shows President Ruto subtly reminding Ichung'wa of decorum as they shook hands at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In the video, Ichung'wa is seen among the group of dignitaries bidding farewell to President Ruto as he set off for an official trip to Italy.

As the two leaders met, Ichung'wa greeted the president with his left hand casually tucked into his pocket.

President William Ruto with other senior government officials at JKIA on June 13, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Noticing this, President Ruto made a small gesture, signaling for Ichung'wa to remove his hand from his pocket. Ichung'wa promptly complied, and the two continued their exchange.

The incident, captured in just a few seconds, quickly went viral, with social media users sharing their thoughts on the interaction.

Many viewers appreciated the president's polite reminder, viewing it as a lesson in maintaining formal etiquette during official engagements.

Ichung'wa, a the National Assembly Majority Leader, has been a staunch supporter of President Ruto's administration.

The video serves as a reminder of the human side of political life, showing that even leaders can have candid moments of correction and camaraderie.

Watch the video of Ruto & Ichung'wa below:

The two had just come from the launch of the Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association Strategic Plan.

During the event, President William Ruto pointed out that young leaders have the power to influence the present and added that he was willing to mentor leaders.

“We are committed to mentoring Kenya’s young leadership to enhance their active participation in governance,” he explained.