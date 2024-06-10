The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Presidential event protocol: Arrival, seating, departure & why it matters

Amos Robi

Events graced by the President of Kenya demands adherence to a stringent set of protocols to ensure the occasion's decorum and respect for the office of the President.

President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and CDF Charles Kahariri during the late CDF Francis Ogolla's burial
President William Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and CDF Charles Kahariri during the late CDF Francis Ogolla's burial
  • Presidential events follow meticulously planned protocols for smooth operation, security, and respect
  • The protocol involves carefully planned arrival times, seating arrangements, and departures
  • Structured seating ensures the President's visibility and accessibility, reflecting the government's hierarchical structure

Recommended articles

Presidential events, whether they are public holidays, impromptu visits, or other significant occasions, follow a meticulously planned protocol to ensure smooth operation, security, and respect for the highest office in the land.

The protocol for arrival times, seating arrangements, and departure is crucial in maintaining order and dignity at these events.

President William Ruto has often caught many guests off guard by arriving ahead of time. In some instances, the protocol has been breached with some high-profile guests arriving late, after the president has.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrival protocol is planned well in advance for scheduled events like national holidays, events the president is invited to or international visits.

The President typically arrives last, symbolising the importance of their role. Other dignitaries and attendees, including the Deputy President and other key officials, arrive before the President.

President William Ruto during the Kenya Air Force 60th Anniversary
President William Ruto during the Kenya Air Force 60th Anniversary President William Ruto during the Kenya Air Force 60th Anniversary Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Gachagua addresses his transport challenges in front of Ruto [Video]

This order of arrival ensures that the President's entrance is the focal point, garnering the appropriate level of attention and respect.

During unplanned or spontaneous visits, the protocol is more flexible but still maintains a degree of structure.

Security and advance teams ensure that the President's arrival is secure and organised, even if the visit is short-notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The President's arrival may not be last, but it will still be managed to ensure minimal disruption and maximum impact.

President William Ruto when he went to Mathare to assess flood situation at the area on May 6, 2024
President William Ruto when he went to Mathare to assess flood situation at the area on May 6, 2024 President William Ruto in Mathare to assess flood situation at the area on May 6, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Seating at formal events is highly structured. The President sits in a central, prominent position, often flanked by the Deputy President and other high-ranking officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

This arrangement signifies the hierarchical structure of the government and ensures that key figures are easily accessible for consultation and public visibility.

Seats for the President, his aides and other VIPs are clearly marked and reserved. No other guests should occupy these seats at any time.

President William Ruto during the Labour Day Celebrations on May 1, 2024
President William Ruto during the Labour Day Celebrations on May 1, 2024 President William Ruto during the Labour Day Celebrations on May 1, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

In more casual public gatherings, seating arrangements are still carefully considered. The President is positioned to maximise interaction with the public while maintaining security.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials accompanying the President are seated strategically to provide support and manage any arising issues promptly.

The President usually speaks last, with other speakers scheduled before him. The host should welcome the President and briefly introduce him before his speech.

In a case where the deputy president is present, he speaks before welcoming the president.

President William Ruto during a church service at Kimilili in Bungoma on June 2, 2024
President William Ruto during a church service at Kimilili in Bungoma on June 2, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Why Obama slipped away before Ruto & Biden's toast at White House State Dinner

Protocol demands that speeches are concise and respectful, acknowledging the presence of the President and other distinguished guests.

The President's departure is as significant as their arrival. In planned events, the departure is scheduled to mark the end of the official proceedings.

The President usually leaves first, followed by other officials, maintaining the hierarchical protocol observed during arrival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guests should remain seated or standing until the President has left the venue.

In cases where the President needs to leave unexpectedly, the departure protocol prioritises security and swift evacuation.

President William Ruto and George Kimutai Ruto during the Kenya Air Force 60th Anniversary
President William Ruto and George Kimutai Ruto during the Kenya Air Force 60th Anniversary President William Ruto and George Kimutai Ruto during the Kenya Air Force 60th Anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Key differences that make 'state visits' more significant than 'official visits'

ADVERTISEMENT

The President's security detail is trained to handle such scenarios efficiently, ensuring the President's safety while minimising disruption.

The primary reason for strict adherence to protocol is security. The structured arrival, seating, and departure minimises potential threats and ensure that the President and other dignitaries are protected at all times.

ADVERTISEMENT

These protocols maintain order during events, ensuring that proceedings run smoothly. They also uphold the dignity and respect associated with the presidential office.

President William Ruto leads 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024
President William Ruto leads 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024 President William Ruto leads 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

A well-defined protocol allows for efficient management of events. By knowing when and where they need to be, officials can perform their duties effectively, and events can proceed without unnecessary delays or confusion.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Blocked fuel cards, unpaid salaries & other ways State House is hurting Uhuru's office

Blocked fuel cards, unpaid salaries & other ways State House is hurting Uhuru's office

President of Central African republic gives an exclusive interview to a Russian journalist

President of Central African republic gives an exclusive interview to a Russian journalist

Presidential event protocol: Arrival, seating, departure & why it matters

Presidential event protocol: Arrival, seating, departure & why it matters

Gachagua addresses his transport challenges in front of Ruto [Video]

Gachagua addresses his transport challenges in front of Ruto [Video]

Kenyan police deployment to Haiti to take place in 2 weeks - Ruto confirms

Kenyan police deployment to Haiti to take place in 2 weeks - Ruto confirms

Kenya Airways flags fake job advert for several positions with D+ requirement

Kenya Airways flags fake job advert for several positions with D+ requirement

Emotions run high as mother jailed for hawking in Nairobi reunites with baby after 9 months

Emotions run high as mother jailed for hawking in Nairobi reunites with baby after 9 months

Murkomen slams Gachagua over revenue sharing formula with bold confession

Murkomen slams Gachagua over revenue sharing formula with bold confession

Detectives arrest Form 4 student suspected of hacking his mother to death

Detectives arrest Form 4 student suspected of hacking his mother to death

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Lucy Ng'endo Chomba, a former Huruma MCA

Mystery as legislator who inherited hubby's seat dies under similar circumstances

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi

Oscar Sudi summoned over alleged grabbing of land in Uasin Gishu

University of Nairobi (UoN)

How University of Nairobi achieved top 1,000 spot worldwide

Beth Waithera embraces her baby [Citizen Digital]

Emotions run high as mother jailed for hawking in Nairobi reunites with baby after 9 months