Presidential event protocol: Arrival, seating, departure & why it matters

Presidential events, whether they are public holidays, impromptu visits, or other significant occasions, follow a meticulously planned protocol to ensure smooth operation, security, and respect for the highest office in the land.

The protocol for arrival times, seating arrangements, and departure is crucial in maintaining order and dignity at these events.

President William Ruto has often caught many guests off guard by arriving ahead of time. In some instances, the protocol has been breached with some high-profile guests arriving late, after the president has.

Arrival protocol for presidential events

Scheduled events

The arrival protocol is planned well in advance for scheduled events like national holidays, events the president is invited to or international visits.

The President typically arrives last, symbolising the importance of their role. Other dignitaries and attendees, including the Deputy President and other key officials, arrive before the President.

This order of arrival ensures that the President's entrance is the focal point, garnering the appropriate level of attention and respect.

Impromptu visits

During unplanned or spontaneous visits, the protocol is more flexible but still maintains a degree of structure.

Security and advance teams ensure that the President's arrival is secure and organised, even if the visit is short-notice.

The President's arrival may not be last, but it will still be managed to ensure minimal disruption and maximum impact.

Seating arrangements for presidential events

Formal ceremonies

Seating at formal events is highly structured. The President sits in a central, prominent position, often flanked by the Deputy President and other high-ranking officials.

This arrangement signifies the hierarchical structure of the government and ensures that key figures are easily accessible for consultation and public visibility.

Seats for the President, his aides and other VIPs are clearly marked and reserved. No other guests should occupy these seats at any time.

Public gatherings

In more casual public gatherings, seating arrangements are still carefully considered. The President is positioned to maximise interaction with the public while maintaining security.

Officials accompanying the President are seated strategically to provide support and manage any arising issues promptly.

Order of speeches

The President usually speaks last, with other speakers scheduled before him. The host should welcome the President and briefly introduce him before his speech.

In a case where the deputy president is present, he speaks before welcoming the president.

Protocol demands that speeches are concise and respectful, acknowledging the presence of the President and other distinguished guests.

Departure protocol

The President's departure is as significant as their arrival. In planned events, the departure is scheduled to mark the end of the official proceedings.

The President usually leaves first, followed by other officials, maintaining the hierarchical protocol observed during arrival.

Guests should remain seated or standing until the President has left the venue.

Emergency departures

In cases where the President needs to leave unexpectedly, the departure protocol prioritises security and swift evacuation.

The President's security detail is trained to handle such scenarios efficiently, ensuring the President's safety while minimising disruption.

Why the presidential protocol Matters

Security

The primary reason for strict adherence to protocol is security. The structured arrival, seating, and departure minimises potential threats and ensure that the President and other dignitaries are protected at all times.

Order and respect

These protocols maintain order during events, ensuring that proceedings run smoothly. They also uphold the dignity and respect associated with the presidential office.

Efficiency