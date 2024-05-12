IEBC responds to claims that Ruto received votes from ghost polling stations

The commission dismissed the allegations in a statement issued on May 11, terming them as misleading and inaccurate.

IEBC clarified that the mapping of polling station is a public exercise in which all stakeholders come together and is done in the presence of members of the public and political parties.

"Our attention is drawn to inaccurate and misleading content circulating in social media regarding ‘non-existent polling stations’ allegedly used in the 2022 General Election.” IEBC noted in its statement.

File image of Kenya Kwanza flagbearer in the 2022 presidential elections and current President, William Ruto casting his vote at Kosachei Primary School polling station in Sugoi. Pulse Live Kenya

The commission shared a link to a list of all polling stations in the country and denounced the allegations that Kaptiony Girls High School was a ghost polling centre.

The claims were sparked by an expose done by a leading newspaper that exposed ghost schools in the country.

Ghost schools alleged to be polling centres

Among the ghost schools exposed in the piece were Kaptiony Girls High School, Kasaka Mixed Secondary School, Kampi Ya Nyasi Secondary School, and Kasaka Primary School.

Interestingly, the schools only exist on paper, but on the ground there is nothing much to show except signboards and thickets with no school.

A section of netizens were quick to allege that the ghost schools had been listed as polling stations where candidates got votes.

Some went a step further in their misinformation with doctored images swirling on social media.

Among the images shared was one in which Kaptiony Girls High School was listed as a polling station.

A fact check by news desk established that the image was doctored as only Kaptiony Primary School in Baringo North was listed as a polling station.

Raila-Ruto contest in 2022 presidential election, IEBC fallout & Supreme Court ruling

The 2022 presidential election was a hotly-contested affair, pitting President William Ruto against Raila Odinga.

The contest was decided at the Supreme Court of Kenya which upheld Ruto's win as announced by the IEBC.

