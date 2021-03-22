Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai has finally explained why police roadblocks cannot be gazetted.

Speaking as he engaged Kenyans using the hashtag #EngageTheIG, Mr Mutyambai said that making known where police roadblocks are located will make the purpose counterproductive.

He went on to say that roadblocks are set up for different purposes, which sometimes include stopping illegal trafficking, security and many other offenses.

The IG noted that this is also, the reason roadblocks are set up on a need basis.

“I am afraid publishing the roadblocks-beats the very purpose of their setup. Sometimes roadblocks are set up for security purposes including deterring illegal trafficking and various offenses. They are set up on a need basis #EngageTheIG,” said IG Mutyambai.

His response was to a question raised by a twitter user who wanted to know why there were so many roadblocks, claiming that the police was using them to extort motorists.