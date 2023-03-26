Jeff Mwathi death probe: IG Japheth Koome gives update, reveals next steps

In an update provided on Sunday, March 26, the police boss confirmed that they will move to court to obtain orders to exhume Jeff’s body.

According to the IG, the decision to seek orders to exhume the body was arrived at owing to the inconsistencies that the police established during investigations, with the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin making the request.

Exhuming the body for further examination will help the agency confirm some findings and determine the next course of action.

"The DCI has brought to my attention one case where we shall go to court to obtain an order for exhumation. We were informed that the deceased jumped from a house and assessed the window

"We need to have that body exhumed, look at the dimensions of the opening, and compare it to his body," Koome explained.

Koome reiterated that the police are working round the clock to resolve the death and acknowledged a spike in cases reported in Kasarani in which victims reportedly jump off buildings to their deaths in recent days.

"When anyone dies, we identify it as sudden death under the Criminal Procedure Code. The police then start an inquiry to determine whether it is murder or suicide," he explained.

Pressure has been mounting on police to resolve the deaths that have been reported in Kasarani area in which victims reportedly jump to their deaths from buildings.