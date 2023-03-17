DCI issues update on Jeff Mwathi's death probe after concluding 1st phase

In the statement on Friday, March 17, the DCI indicated that the first phase of the investigation involved interviewing the first cluster of witnesses in the case.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Homicide detectives also conducted a forensic examination of the scene, and retrieved CCTV footage that captured the deceased's last moments.

Additionally, the DCI Forensic experts who were assisting the homicide investigators collected crucial evidence that is currently being analyzed.

The DCI also disclosed that the investigation is now progressing to the second phase, where several persons of interest will be interrogated, and appropriate recommendations will be made to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

The DCI has requested the public to be patient as they continue to work towards establishing the circumstances surrounding Jeff's death.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement did not provide further details on the identities of the persons of interest, or any other specifics of the case.

Jeff's death sent shockwaves across the country, and many Kenyans have been eagerly following developments in the case.

Pulse Live Kenya