DCI issues update on Jeff Mwathi's death probe after concluding 1st phase

Denis Mwangi

A collage of Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and Jeff Mwathi
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Homicide detectives investigating the death of Geoffrey Mwathi Ngugi, popularly known as Jeff, have concluded the first phase of their investigation.

The Jeff's untimely death occurred on February 22, 2023, and officers from the DCI headquarters took over investigations after orders from Interior CS Kithure Kindiki.

In the statement on Friday, March 17, the DCI indicated that the first phase of the investigation involved interviewing the first cluster of witnesses in the case.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and the late Jeff Mwathi
Homicide detectives also conducted a forensic examination of the scene, and retrieved CCTV footage that captured the deceased's last moments.

Additionally, the DCI Forensic experts who were assisting the homicide investigators collected crucial evidence that is currently being analyzed.

The DCI also disclosed that the investigation is now progressing to the second phase, where several persons of interest will be interrogated, and appropriate recommendations will be made to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

READ: Njugush, Kate Actress, Samidoh and Sauti Sol weigh in Jeff Mwathi's death

The DCI has requested the public to be patient as they continue to work towards establishing the circumstances surrounding Jeff's death.

The statement did not provide further details on the identities of the persons of interest, or any other specifics of the case.

Jeff's death sent shockwaves across the country, and many Kenyans have been eagerly following developments in the case.

Dj Fatxo (left) and Jeff Mwathi
The statement from the DCI provides some hope that justice will be served for Jeff and his family, who are still mourning his loss.

