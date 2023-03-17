Justice for Jeff: Gachagua breaks silence

“Kindiki is appraised on the matter and it is progressing well. We are in the same government and I can only address it if he is unable. That young man should get justice so that the cause of his death is determined.

“If at all anyone is involved in his death, the law should take its cause,” the deputy president said.

This comes hours after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations announced the conclusion of the first phase of investigations into Mwathi’s death.

In the statement, the DCI indicated that the first phase of the investigation involved interviewing the first cluster of witnesses in the case.

Homicide detectives also conducted a forensic examination of the scene, and retrieved CCTV footage that captured the deceased's last moments.

Additionally, the DCI Forensic experts who were assisting the homicide investigators collected crucial evidence that is currently being analyzed.

The DCI also disclosed that the investigation is now progressing to the second phase, where several persons of interest will be interrogated, and appropriate recommendations will be made to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.