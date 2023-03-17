ADVERTISEMENT
Justice for Jeff: Gachagua breaks silence

Denis Mwangi

DP Gachagua responds to questions of being silent over the death of Jeff Mwathi

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during an interview with radio stations on March 17, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during an interview with radio stations on March 17, 2023

Speaking during an interview with radio stations based in Mt Kenya on Friday, March 17, Deputy President Gachagua said he was aware of the matter, adding that he trusts that Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki is dealing with it conclusively.

Kindiki is appraised on the matter and it is progressing well. We are in the same government and I can only address it if he is unable. That young man should get justice so that the cause of his death is determined.

If at all anyone is involved in his death, the law should take its cause,” the deputy president said.

This comes hours after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations announced the conclusion of the first phase of investigations into Mwathi’s death.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during an interview with radio stations on March 17, 2023
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during an interview with radio stations on March 17, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

In the statement, the DCI indicated that the first phase of the investigation involved interviewing the first cluster of witnesses in the case.

Homicide detectives also conducted a forensic examination of the scene, and retrieved CCTV footage that captured the deceased's last moments.

READ: Reactions from prominent Kenyans who missed out on CAS nominations

Additionally, the DCI Forensic experts who were assisting the homicide investigators collected crucial evidence that is currently being analyzed.

A collage of Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and Jeff Mwathi
A collage of Interior CS Kithure Kindiki and Jeff Mwathi Pulse Live Kenya

The DCI also disclosed that the investigation is now progressing to the second phase, where several persons of interest will be interrogated, and appropriate recommendations will be made to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

The DCI has requested the public to be patient as they continue to work towards establishing the circumstances surrounding Jeff's death.

