Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday took a swipe at the Building Bridges Initiative terming it as an unnecessary political pursuit.

While speaking in Nyamira County, DP Ruto insisted that his stand against the BBI report and its proposals is one that has the common citizen's interest at heart.

"Wakati mnatuambia mambo ya mamlaka na madaraka and vyeo, sisi tunawaambia mambo yule wa mkokoteni, boda boda, kinyozi, mama mboga, makanga...hawa ni wanabiashara, tuwasaidie ili Kenya isonge mbele.

"As they push to change the Constitution, we are pushing to change the narrative. They want a referendum to add a Prime Minister's and deputy prime minister's position but we are changing the narrative, we want to empower that boda boda operator who is considered a low-class citizen. We are not starting from the top down, we are advocating for the bottom up approach because when we take care of those at the bottom, the hustlers then those at the top will take care of themselves," DP Ruto stated.

Also Read: DP Ruto receives hero's welcome in Nyamira, complete with police detail

Deputy President William Ruto during a past rally

He added: "Na nikisema hayo mimi si mwendawazimu, mimi si mjinga na mimi si mlevi, najua kile ambacho ninasema! Kuanzia hapa chini inawezekana. They should not lie to us that we should always discuss matters of positions, we can as well address issues of the ordinary person. In any case, they are the majority and they are deserving.

"Vijana wa Kenya msikubali kufanyiwa fujo, kupigana na kupiganishwa. Wakikuja kuwapea pesa ili mlete fujo, kataa na umwitishe boda boda," he stated.