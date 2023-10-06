The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Diplomats shake up: Uhuru cousin dropped as Gachagua's Chief of Staff wins

Denis Mwangi

Inside President Ruto's diplomats shake affecting 31 embassies and consulates

President William Ruto in his office at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto in his office at State House, Nairobi

President William Ruto recently made significant moves in Kenya's diplomatic corps, nominating and redeploying 31 ambassadors and high commissioners.

These changes signal a strategic shift in Kenya's foreign relations under the new administration.

Among the notable appointments and redeployments, Jane Wairimu Ndurumo is set to replace High Commissioner Catherine Muigai in Pretoria, South Africa. This move is particularly significant as Catherine Muigai is a cousin to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, illustrating a departure from the past administration's preferences.

Another notable appointment is George Macgoye, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s chief of staff, who is set to head to Djibouti.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua escorted by his Chief of Staff George Macgoye
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua escorted by his Chief of Staff George Macgoye Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua left the country on Sunday night, September 11, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Tabu Irina, formerly Kenya's envoy to Japan, has been redeployed to Dublin, Ireland, as ambassador.

Given her prior role as Chief of Protocol at the Foreign Office in Kenya, this redeployment underscores the focus on experienced personnel for diplomatic missions.

Willy Bett, who had been serving as Kenya's envoy to India, has been redeployed to Beijing, China, filling a position that had been vacant since Mary Muthoni was recalled.

This appointment is aimed at reinvigorating Kenya's engagement with China, a critical partner in trade and development.

George Orina, a seasoned diplomat with experience as the Director General of Bilateral and Political Affairs at the Foreign Office, is set to become Kenya's ambassador to Ethiopia.

Col. Rtd Shem Amandi's appointment as ambassador to Kinshasa, DRC, highlights Kenya's focus on engaging with countries crucial to regional stability.

Isaac Parashina, previously Kenya's Deputy Ambassador in Tel Aviv, Israel, is appointed as a full ambassador to Abuja, Nigeria.

Isaac Parashina
Isaac Parashina Isaac Parashina Pulse Live Kenya

His military background signifies an approach emphasizing security and cooperation.

Sabdiyo Dido Bashuna, nominated as Kenya's ambassador to Botswana, is Head of Gender and Inclusiveness at AGRA.

This appointment signifies the importance Kenya places on gender and inclusivity issues in its diplomatic engagements.

Jeremy Laibuttah, a Director under the National Intelligence Service (NIS), is nominated as Kenya's ambassador to Khartoum.

Given the diplomatic tensions with Sudan, this appointment is strategic, aiming to address bilateral concerns and strengthen relations.

Kubai Kiringo, former Igembe Central MP, has been nominated ambassador to Somalia, highlighting Kenya's diplomatic efforts to ensure stability and economic ties with its neighboring nation.

Philip Githiora's appointment as Kenyan envoy to Maputo, Mozambique, underscores Kenya's interest in strengthening ties with nations in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Inside President William Ruto's diplomatic shake up
Inside President William Ruto's diplomatic shake up Inside President William Ruto's diplomatic shake up Pulse Live Kenya
Inside President Ruto's diplomatic shake up affecting 31 embassies and consulates
Inside President Ruto's diplomatic shake up affecting 31 embassies and consulates Inside President Ruto's diplomatic shake up as affecting 31 embassies and consulates Pulse Live Kenya

These changes reflect President Ruto's strategic approach to diplomacy, focusing on enhancing relationships, expanding influence, and fostering economic growth for Kenya on the global stage.

The Kenyan parliament's approval of these nominations will be a crucial step in solidifying these diplomatic shifts.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

