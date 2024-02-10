Inside the luxurious private jet presented to Prophet David Owuor in Brazil

The jet is in appreciation of his dedication in spreading the gospel and will facilitate his gospel mission in Brazil.

Rio de Janeiro State Deputy Rosenverg Reis presented the the jet to Prophet Owuor after hosting him in Brazil.

"We thank the Man of God for his dedication to spreading the gospel of the cross and the transformative power of Jesus. We have decided as a State to honour him with a high-end Lear Business Jet 45 from Bombardier Aerospace Manufacturers to facilitate his gospel mission," Reis said.

Owuor kicked off his mission in Brazil on January 30 with a National Conference of Pastors and Ministers of his ministry followed by a healing service in the city of Duque de Caxias and city of Cabo Frio.

Pulse Live Kenya

Cabo Frio Mayor, Magdala Furtado who is among the organizers of the prayer meeting noted that the cleric’s message resonated well.

"The Prophet's message resonates with us and we ask him to continue blessing Brazil. Our people need his impactful ministry and message of hope, spiritual renewal, and healing. This is a source of inspiration for positive change in our nation." Furtado said.

With a sleek design, luxurious interior, fuel economy and outstanding performance capabilities, Jet 45 is a popular choice for the wealthy.

It has a capacity of 9 passengers with a reasonable baggage space and can fly 2,099 miles (1,824 nautical miles) nonstop and can cruise at 465 mph.

Jetadvisors describe Learjet 45 as “an extremely reliable jet with great cruise performance and fuel economy. Its innovative systems and efficient performance make it a viable option for anyone in search of a high-performing, cost-effective mid-sized private jet.”

Designed for both personal and professional trips, Learjets can take off and land smoothly on short runways, thanks to its trailing link landing gear.

It has a cabin height of 4.9 ft and a width of 5.1 ft, making it one of the most comfortable jets to travel in owing to the space.