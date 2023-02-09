CS Kindiki clarifies truth behind alleged raid at Matiangi's home

Matiang'i's lawyers and politicians present at the scene of the alleged raid had claimed that the people who entered the home were police officers.

In a statement, CS Kindiki stated that no security agents from the government or any government institution had been dispatched to his home to arrest or harass him in any manner.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary also confirmed that the National Police Service, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Kenya Revenue Authority, and all law enforcement agencies have no orders to look for the former CS.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary emphasized that the country's security agencies remain apolitical and are focused on addressing the security challenges faced by the nation.

He urged anyone with information regarding the alleged incident at his home to file a formal complaint at the nearest police station for investigations and appropriate action.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome also refuted that National Police Service officers were involved in the incident.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, IG Koome said the National Police Service was not involved in the late-night siege.

"I wish to clarify that no police officers under the NPS were sent to former CS Matiang’i residence at all," he said.

Preliminary Reports by Nation said the raid was conducted by detectives attached to the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission.

However, EACC CEO Twlib Mbarak also refuted that the institution was involved.

While filing for anticipatory bail in court, the former Interior CS said that the contigent of officers retreated after the arrival of his adviocates and journalists.

“On the afternoon of the 9th February 2023, my family home in Karen was raided, surrounded, and cordoned off by police officers who were seeking to arrest me. The police officers barricaded the entry to my house and only retreated after the media and my advocates arrived and the story of my impending arrest went viral on social media platforms,” read the court documents.

The Wednesday night incident has split Kenyans down the middle with some raising question regarding what happened.