Interior CS Kindiki announces curfew in 3 counties [Details]

The operation, initiated on February 14, 2023, will now be in effect in certain areas of Meru, Isiolo, and Marsabit Counties.

The extension is part of the ongoing efforts to degrade bandit networks and enhance security in the specified regions.

“To effectively degrade bandit networks, the ongoing Maliza Uhalifu Operation is being extended into parts of Meru, Isiolo, and Marsabit Counties,” stated CS Kindiki during a meeting with security teams from Rift Valley and Eastern Regions and Formation Field Commanders at Archer's Post, Samburu County, on December 28.

The curfew is aimed at flushing out bandits that have been terrorizing residents in the designated areas.

CS Kindiki emphasized the need for emergency measures to facilitate the removal of bandits and the recovery of stolen livestock in the Northern Grazing Area in Meru North, parts of Isiolo, and Marsabit Counties.

During the meeting, CS Kindiki expressed his condolences to the families affected by banditry, acknowledging the challenges faced by both soldiers and victims.

He affirmed the government's commitment to addressing the security situation and lauded the efforts of security checkpoints, such as the one at Archer's Post, in curbing illicit arms trade, human trafficking, and the movement of illegal substances.

"Had to review operations at the Archer's Post Multi-Agency vehicle checkpoint which is making critical contributions to the fight against the flow of illicit arms, trafficking in persons, and movement of narcotics and psychotropic substances,” stated Kindiki.

