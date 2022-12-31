Major reorganization in government as all regional commissioners are replaced [List]

In a press release dated December 31, 2022, all the regional commissioners have been recalled to the ministry’s headquarters for further deployment.

The press release reads in part that "All regional commissioners have been recalled to the ministry headquarters for further deployment".

At the same time, the CS announced new regional commissioners with the appointments taking effect immediately.

"To enhance service delivery, the new regional commissioners will start working immediately starting on December 31, 2022," added the statement.

Below are the newly-appointed regional commissioners.

Rhoda Onyancha - Coast John Otieno - North Eastern Paul Rotich - Eastern Fredrick Shisia - Central Abdi Hassan - Rift Valley Samson Kirungu - Western Florah Mworoa - Nyanza Katee Mwanza - Nairobi

The reorganization has also seen several county commissioners replaced.

Pulse Live Kenya

Tom Anjere - Kisii County. William Kaimba - Makueni County Felix Watakila - Kajiado

The CS also appointed Anne Ngetich as the Principal Administrative Secretary at the Interior Ministry.

She previously served as Secretary of Administration in the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning.