Interior Cabinet Kithure Kindiki has announced a major reorganization in government in which all regional commissioners have been recalled and replaced with new ones.
Major reorganization in government as all regional commissioners are replaced [List]
The reorganization come as President William Ruto puts in place a team to deliver his campaign promises amid protests from the opposition that appointees of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration are being targeted in a ruthless purge
Recommended articles
In a press release dated December 31, 2022, all the regional commissioners have been recalled to the ministry’s headquarters for further deployment.
The press release reads in part that "All regional commissioners have been recalled to the ministry headquarters for further deployment".
At the same time, the CS announced new regional commissioners with the appointments taking effect immediately.
"To enhance service delivery, the new regional commissioners will start working immediately starting on December 31, 2022," added the statement.
Below are the newly-appointed regional commissioners.
- Rhoda Onyancha - Coast
- John Otieno - North Eastern
- Paul Rotich - Eastern
- Fredrick Shisia - Central
- Abdi Hassan - Rift Valley
- Samson Kirungu - Western
- Florah Mworoa - Nyanza
- Katee Mwanza - Nairobi
The reorganization has also seen several county commissioners replaced.
- Tom Anjere - Kisii County.
- William Kaimba - Makueni County
- Felix Watakila - Kajiado
The CS also appointed Anne Ngetich as the Principal Administrative Secretary at the Interior Ministry.
She previously served as Secretary of Administration in the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning.
Beverly Opwora who was serving as County Commissioner for Makueni County was redeployed to serve as the Secretary for National Administration.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke