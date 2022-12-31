ADVERTISEMENT
Major reorganization in government as all regional commissioners are replaced [List]

Charles Ouma

The reorganization come as President William Ruto puts in place a team to deliver his campaign promises amid protests from the opposition that appointees of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration are being targeted in a ruthless purge

File image of Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki and his Transport counterpart, Kipchumba Murkomen addressing the press on December 20, 2022
Interior Cabinet Kithure Kindiki has announced a major reorganization in government in which all regional commissioners have been recalled and replaced with new ones.

In a press release dated December 31, 2022, all the regional commissioners have been recalled to the ministry’s headquarters for further deployment.

The press release reads in part that "All regional commissioners have been recalled to the ministry headquarters for further deployment".

At the same time, the CS announced new regional commissioners with the appointments taking effect immediately.

"To enhance service delivery, the new regional commissioners will start working immediately starting on December 31, 2022," added the statement.

Below are the newly-appointed regional commissioners.

  1. Rhoda Onyancha - Coast
  2. John Otieno - North Eastern
  3. Paul Rotich - Eastern
  4. Fredrick Shisia - Central
  5. Abdi Hassan - Rift Valley
  6. Samson Kirungu - Western
  7. Florah Mworoa - Nyanza
  8. Katee Mwanza - Nairobi

The reorganization has also seen several county commissioners replaced.

File image of Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki addressing the press on December 6, 2022 in Nairobi
  1. Tom Anjere - Kisii County.
  2. William Kaimba - Makueni County
  3. Felix Watakila - Kajiado

The CS also appointed Anne Ngetich as the Principal Administrative Secretary at the Interior Ministry.

She previously served as Secretary of Administration in the State Department for Lands and Physical Planning.

Beverly Opwora who was serving as County Commissioner for Makueni County was redeployed to serve as the Secretary for National Administration.

Charles Ouma

