Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on Friday obtained new orders against former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

The courts issued the former governor with an injunction against what he is allowed to say about the Interior PS.

Sonko has now been barred from linking PS Kibicho to any criminal activities in a public statement.

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko

The former governor has been on the news claiming that Mr Kibicho had sinister plans against the president's political opponents in 2017.

Speaking in Dagoretti South on January 24, Mike Sonko claimed that in 2017 during the ODM demonstrations, they printed ODM T-shirts together with Kibicho and bought second hand cars which they burn along Ngong Road, and blamed it on ODM supporters.

The comments earned the former governor a summons from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), where he is to answer to incitement and disrespecting an authority charges.