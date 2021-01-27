The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has summoned former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over remarks he made on Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho.

Sonko is required to record a statement on Monday following claims he made on Sunday, alleging that they organized chaos in Nairobi in 2017 guised as ODM supporters and later blamed it on them.

The former Governor has been directed to appear in person at the office of the head of Serious Crimes Unit, at the DCI headquarters in Kiambu.

This comes a few days after Mike Sonko claimed that in 2017, they printed ODM T-shirts together with Kibicho and bought second hand cars which they burnt along Ngong Road, and blamed it on ODM supporters.

“I want to reveal here that in 2017, I and Kibicho together with the System printed ODM t-shirts, bought second-hand cars then burnt them in Ngong road so as to be seen it was the ODM supporters that had burned them," said Mike Sonko.

Following claims, Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Karanja Kibicho recorded a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Monday.

“I am not here as PS Interior, but as Karanja Kibicho and Sonko shall give me answers if there’s law in this country. He must prove all the allegations he has accused me of. He better prepare some good lawyers because he has admitted to crime, and after he has dealt with that, he will have to deal with my character assassination case,” said Kibicho.

Sonko has also insisted that he has evidence of the same.