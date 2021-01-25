Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Karanja Kibicho is set to record a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko claimed that they organized chaos in Nairobi guised as ODM supporters.

Reports reaching Pulse Live indicate that PS Kibicho has arrived at the DCI Headquarters.

Speaking in Dagoretti South over the weekend, Mike Sonko claimed that in 2017 during the ODM demonstrations, they printed ODM T-shirts together with Kibicho and bought second hand cars which they burn along Ngong Road, and blamed it on ODM supporters.

“I want to reveal here that in 2017, I and Kibicho together with the System printed ODM t-shirts, bought second-hand cars then burnt them in Ngong road so as to be seen it was the ODM supporters that had burned them," said Mike Sonko.

Sonko had accompanied Deputy President William Ruto for a church service, where he also alleged that the Deep State was employing the same tactics, burning vehicles and blaming it on the hustler movement.