ADVERTISEMENT
Intrigues behind Raila's unexpected arrival at KICC & change of security protocol

Denis Mwangi

Raila Odinga's presence at the African Climate Summit was a hot topic of discussion on social media

Raila Odinga arriving at KICC for the Africa Climate Summit and was received by DP Rigathi Gachagua
Raila Odinga arriving at KICC for the Africa Climate Summit and was received by DP Rigathi Gachagua

Opposition leader Raila Odinga made an unexpected appearance at the Kenyatta International Conference Center just nine minutes before the scheduled commencement of the second day of the Africa Climate Summit attended by African heads of state and government.

His arrival, via a route typically designated for visiting dignitaries, raised eyebrows and generated considerable speculation.

To the surprise of many, he was welcomed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who stood alongside African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki.

Despite their political differences, Odinga and Gachagua exchanged pleasantries in what appeared to be a diplomatic gesture.

Raila Odinga arriving at KICC for the Africa Climate Summit and was received by DP Rigathi Gachagua
Raila Odinga arriving at KICC for the Africa Climate Summit and was received by DP Rigathi Gachagua

Inside the conference hall, Odinga engaged in conversations and photography sessions with a diverse group of leaders and guests, including American climate envoy John Kerry and African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina.

The unexpected interaction between Odinga and Rigathi drew attention, considering their opposing stances on matters of dialogue and the possibility of a handshake between the government and the opposition.

Reliable sources told K24 TV that Odinga had not been initially expected to attend the summit, and efforts by his handlers to secure accreditation for him proved futile.

READ: Story of Colombian VP 'Nyawira' : From house help to vice president

However, Odinga’s surprise appearance seemed to have been extended as an invitation from both the African Union and the United Nations.

Shortly after Raila’s arrival, the Ministry of Interior issued a statement through Interior PS Raymond Omollo.

The statement, while not explicitly naming Odinga, appeared to target the former Prime Minister by revising entry protocols for presidents, delegates, and Cabinet Secretaries to prevent confusion.

The ministry's move raised questions about whether it was specifically aimed at Odinga.

Philip Etale, the communications director for Odinga's party, ODM, seemed to suggest that the statement was indeed directed at the former PM.

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi and Raila Odinga at KICC for the Africa Climate Summit
Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi and Raila Odinga at KICC for the Africa Climate Summit

“Raymond Omollo has decided to issue a statement… the fear of Baba. Remember the Ministry of Environment had refused to give accreditation to him but the AU and the UN said Baba MUST attend this very important Summit,” Etale alleged.

The ongoing developments surrounding Odinga's attendance at the summit have added an element of intrigue and uncertainty to the high-stakes diplomatic event.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

