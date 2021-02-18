After officially joining the Tanga Tanga faction associated with Deputy President William Ruto, Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata has continued to lobby for the Deputy President.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, the Senator claims that DP Ruto is the better candidate to succeed President Kenyatta and that his ideologies are what will push the country forward.

"Deputy president, William Ruto has better ideologies for his country!" tweeted Irungu Kang'ata.

Kang’ata’s remarks, however, backfired with many questioning what DP William Ruto had done the past 8 years he has been second in command, that makes him best suited to take over after President Uhuru Kenyatta.

His tweet has since received different reactions from Kenyans:

@dominickiruitoo: “A plain truth and now all united against him.”

@MkenyaD95974417: “I can now see your eyes are opening up.”

@CheserekSammy3: “Absolutely true and well articulated…”

@philipotieno93: “Why can't he use them now that he is still the DP?”

@Mpm46877365: “Best stealing tactical ideologies!”

@eddy_nyadimo: “Andika barua utume kwa media explaining this narrative...hapa kwa twitter iko unpopular.”

@waloise100: “Thievery ideologies”

@AfriDevMama: “Same thing ideology is propaganda, both of which don't feed people.....for 60 years today.”

On Feb 12th, the former Senate Majority Chief Whip, stated that while he supports Ruto as his preferred candidate, he still holds respect for the President, Uhuru Kenyatta.