Is U.S. probing Uhuru links to $2B Eurobond? Ex-CIA correspondent responds

The story went further, alleging links to private citizens associated with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta's family.

However, U.S. journalist Demetri Sevastopulo of The Financial Times, dispelled the claim, labeling it fake news.

Sevastopulo, a seasoned correspondent in Washington specializing in US-China relations & Indo-Pacific affairs, vehemently denied penning any such story.

Demetri Sevastopulo: Pulse Live Kenya

He was responding to a screenshot of the false news shared by Kenya Airports Authority Chair Caleb Kositany on X (formerly Twitter) on November 30.

“This is a complete fake. I did not write any story about Kenya. Mr Kositany, I hope you are more careful about how you run your airports and you should be ashamed for spreading such fake news,” the journalist said.

Demetri Sevastopulo debunks claims by KAA Chair Caleb Kositany Pulse Live Kenya

He is the former Washington bureau chief, US politics correspondent, Pentagon & CIA correspondent, South China correspondent, and Asia news editor.

David Ndii shares misleading information on X

Earlier in the day, David Ndii, the chairperson of the Presidential Council of Economic Advisors, was also caught in a case of spreading misinformation.

He had shared a cartoon depicting Kenya’s appetite for loans by Godfrey Mwampembwa, a.k.a Gado.

Ndii shared an edited version of the cartoon in which Ruto, who served as deputy president in Uhuru’s government, had been erased, leaving only Kenyatta.

However, the Tanzanian political cartoonist and animator behind the piece, reposted a photo of the original cartoon published on August 3, 2016.

Gado is the most syndicated political cartoonist in East and Central Africa, known for his work in various publications such as Daily Nation, New African, and Le Monde.

David Ndii shares misleading information on X Pulse Live Kenya

His cartoons cover a wide range of topics, from politics and social issues to culture and the environment.