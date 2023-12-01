The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Is U.S. probing Uhuru links to $2B Eurobond? Ex-CIA correspondent responds

Denis Mwangi

Kenya Airports chair Kositany & President Ruto's economic advisor David Ndii caught sharing misinformation on social media

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses a roadside gathering on August 6, 2022 after a one-day working tour of the Central region where he inspected and commissioned several development projects in Murang'a and Nyeri counties
Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses a roadside gathering on August 6, 2022 after a one-day working tour of the Central region where he inspected and commissioned several development projects in Murang'a and Nyeri counties

A social media storm erupted on X when a screenshot of an article surfaced, claiming that the United States Federal Reserve was investigating Kenya's 2014 Eurobond.

The story went further, alleging links to private citizens associated with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta's family.

However, U.S. journalist Demetri Sevastopulo of The Financial Times, dispelled the claim, labeling it fake news.

Sevastopulo, a seasoned correspondent in Washington specializing in US-China relations & Indo-Pacific affairs, vehemently denied penning any such story.

Demetri Sevastopulo
Demetri Sevastopulo

He was responding to a screenshot of the false news shared by Kenya Airports Authority Chair Caleb Kositany on X (formerly Twitter) on November 30.

“This is a complete fake. I did not write any story about Kenya. Mr Kositany, I hope you are more careful about how you run your airports and you should be ashamed for spreading such fake news,” the journalist said.

Demetri Sevastopulo debunks claims by KAA Chair Caleb Kositany
Demetri Sevastopulo debunks claims by KAA Chair Caleb Kositany

Sevastopulo is a correspondent in Washington who focuses on US-China relations & Indo-Pacific.

He is the former Washington bureau chief, US politics correspondent, Pentagon & CIA correspondent, South China correspondent, and Asia news editor.

Earlier in the day, David Ndii, the chairperson of the Presidential Council of Economic Advisors, was also caught in a case of spreading misinformation.

He had shared a cartoon depicting Kenya’s appetite for loans by Godfrey Mwampembwa, a.k.a Gado.

Ndii shared an edited version of the cartoon in which Ruto, who served as deputy president in Uhuru’s government, had been erased, leaving only Kenyatta.

However, the Tanzanian political cartoonist and animator behind the piece, reposted a photo of the original cartoon published on August 3, 2016.

Gado is the most syndicated political cartoonist in East and Central Africa, known for his work in various publications such as Daily Nation, New African, and Le Monde.

David Ndii shares misleading information on X
David Ndii shares misleading information on X

His cartoons cover a wide range of topics, from politics and social issues to culture and the environment.

Gado's work has sparked debate and earned him recognition, including the Cartooning for Peace Award in 2016. He is also the creative mind behind the satirical puppet show 'The XYZ Show,' which lampoons famous politicians through puppet caricatures

ADVERTISEMENT

