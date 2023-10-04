The sports category has moved to a new website.

Isaac Mwaura named gov't spokesperson, here's how much money he'll get per month

Denis Mwangi

Here's how much Isaac Mwaura will be taking home every month as Government Spokesperson.

President William Ruto with Isaac Mwaura at State House, Nairobi
President William Ruto with Isaac Mwaura at State House, Nairobi

Former nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has been appointed as the Government Spokesperson.

This role will see Mwaura at the forefront of disseminating information, policies, and updates on government initiatives.

Isaac Mwaura, a seasoned politician with a wealth of experience in politics, will play a vital role in ensuring clear and effective communication from various government ministries and departments.

His appointment is expected to bridge the gap between the government and the citizens, fostering transparency and engagement.

Nominated Senetor Isaac Mwaura
Nominated Senetor Isaac Mwaura Nominated Senetor Isaac Mwaura Pulse Live Kenya

The position was formerly held by Col.(Rtd) Cyrus Oguna who is now the chief of staff in Siaya County.

Other past holders of the office include Eric Kiraithe, Alfred Mutua and Muthui Kariuki.

The former Senator will be taking home a lucrative salary of between Sh292,765 to Sh 576,120 per month.

The role also has other perks such as a house allowance, entertainment allowance, extraneous allowance and domestic servants allowance of Sh100,000 each, totalling Sh400,000.

Mwaura will have an office domiciled at the Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy under the State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications.

The newly appointed spokesperson will be supported by a team, including former news anchor Mwanaisha Chidzuga and political pundit Gabriel Muthuma, as Deputy Government Spokespersons.

Mwanaisha Chidzuga
Mwanaisha Chidzuga Pulse Live Kenya

Their expertise and background in communication are expected to complement and bolster the government's communication strategy.

Gabriel Muthuma during a past show on TV
Gabriel Muthuma during a past show on TV Gabriel Muthuma Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

