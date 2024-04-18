Gov't issues statement after reports that chopper carrying KDF boss Ogolla crashed

In the statement, the Mwaura urged Kenyans to remain calm and stop speculating.

"Dear fellow Kenyans. An official communication concerning the military aircraft crash shall be issued soon. Let’s stay calm and avoid any speculation whatsoever at this critical juncture," the statement said.

State House Spokeperson also said that President William Ruto has convened an urgent meeting of the National Security Council at State House, Nairobi following the crash.

Citizen TV reported that Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla was among other passengers when the helicopter reportedly went down in the remote area.

Rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the crash site.

The extent of injuries among the passengers and the condition of General Ogolla are not yet confirmed.

Local authorities are coordinating with KDF officials to secure the site and facilitate the rescue operations.

This comes days after President William Ruto ordered the deployment of the military to West Pokot, a region that has been plagued by insecurity, with a particular focus on rehabilitating destroyed schools

This decision comes after a series of attacks on schools in the region, which have left many children without access to education.

The president made the announcement during tour of the area in April 8, stating that the military will be deployed in two days to ensure peacekeeping in the area, especially around schools.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring that children in the region are able to attend school without fear of bandit attacks.

The military deployment is expected to play a critical role in rebuilding destroyed schools and providing a safe environment for children to learn.

President William Ruto presided over the swearing in ceremony of General Francis Ogolla as the Chief of Defence at State House, Nairobi on April 29, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

"I want to say this while I'm in West Pokot. In the next two days, the army will be in Chesogon to ensure the schools are built. They will be there to ensure that when schools open next term, the children of those schools will be there.

"It cannot be the case in the 21st century in Kenya, a democratic country, that children do not attend school because of the few offenders who want to steal cows and damage property," stated President William Ruto.

The military deployment is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the region's peacekeeping efforts which have been undertaken by the National Police Service.