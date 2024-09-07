The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Isiolo Girls High School dorm catches fire [Video]

Denis Mwangi

A dormitory at Isiolo Girls High School has caught fire days after another devastating inferno at Hillside Endarasha Academy

Breaking news
Breaking news

A fire has broken out at Isiolo Girls High School, marking yet another devastating incident just days after the tragic dormitory fire at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri County, which claimed the lives of 17 pupils.

Recommended articles

The fire at Isiolo Girls reportedly started in one of the dormitories on Saturday evening though the extent of the damage and any casualties are yet to be confirmed.

Kenya Red Cross has confirmed that emergency services rushed to the scene to contain the blaze, and the school administration has since evacuated students from the affected dormitory.

This incident comes in the wake of national mourning following the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire earlier this week, which left the nation in shock and raised urgent concerns about safety protocols in schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

This developing story has already prompted widespread concern, with many Kenyans calling for more stringent safety protocols in boarding schools to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Isiolo Girls High School dorm catches fire [Video]

Isiolo Girls High School dorm catches fire [Video]

12 government officials fired as CSs John Mbadi & Alice Wahome make changes

12 government officials fired as CSs John Mbadi & Alice Wahome make changes

Details of Ruto’s 3rd foreign trip after demos & the historic deal he will sign in Germany

Details of Ruto’s 3rd foreign trip after demos & the historic deal he will sign in Germany

Parent claims son died after being forced to participate in event, school responds

Parent claims son died after being forced to participate in event, school responds

Kenya’s deadly school fires: Missed lessons, difficult questions & will heads roll?

Kenya’s deadly school fires: Missed lessons, difficult questions & will heads roll?

List of Kenya's deadliest school fires [Causes, casualties & safety guidelines]

List of Kenya's deadliest school fires [Causes, casualties & safety guidelines]

Lamu deputy governor is dead

Lamu deputy governor is dead

Ruto asks tough questions on Hillside Endarasha Academy fire

Ruto asks tough questions on Hillside Endarasha Academy fire

Kenya Power outage: CS Opiyo Wandayi explains why national grid collapsed

Kenya Power outage: CS Opiyo Wandayi explains why national grid collapsed

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of President William Ruto addressing a crowd

Ruto's triumphant entry into Kisumu: Message to Raila & past hostile reception in Kondele

President William Ruto at the Lumumba Estate Affordable Housing Project in Kisumu Central, Kisumu County.

Ruto inspects Sh5.7 billion affordable housing project in Kisumu

12 dead in tragic accident at notorious Nithi Bridge

12 dead in tragic accident at notorious Nithi Bridge

Nithi Bridge

Why Nithi Bridge is one of Kenya's deadliest road sections [Video]