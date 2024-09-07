Isiolo Girls High School dorm catches fire [Video]

The fire at Isiolo Girls reportedly started in one of the dormitories on Saturday evening though the extent of the damage and any casualties are yet to be confirmed.

Kenya Red Cross has confirmed that emergency services rushed to the scene to contain the blaze, and the school administration has since evacuated students from the affected dormitory.

This incident comes in the wake of national mourning following the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire earlier this week, which left the nation in shock and raised urgent concerns about safety protocols in schools.

This developing story has already prompted widespread concern, with many Kenyans calling for more stringent safety protocols in boarding schools to prevent similar incidents in the future.