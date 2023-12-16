The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
It needs to stop - Jacque Maribe goes after judge over Monicah Kimani murder judgement

Charles Ouma

Jacque Maribe goes personal, slams judge in angry rant

File image of Jacque Maribe with Jowie Irungu
File image of Jacque Maribe with Jowie Irungu

Former TV news anchor Jacque Maribe has vented her frustrations over the Monicah Kimani murder case which landed her in court along with her ex-fiance Joseph Irungu alias Jowie.

Maribe was left distraught after the High Court has once again postponed delivery of judgment.

The former TV star took a dig at the judge presiding over the matter, accusing her of putting people’s lives in limbo.

She recounted that for five years, she, alongside others in the matter have awaited justice and complained about justice delayed writing:

"It needs to stop!! 5 years I have respected the court, but also this is too much. This is not Kenya, Justice delayed is justice denied. Stop putting people's live at limbo. If I am not culpable I'm not. I'm tired of this."

Lady Justice Grace Nzioka while postponing the judgement on Friday, December 15, 2023 noted that she was yet to complete scrutinizing part of the exhibits that were submitted to her on Monday this week hence needed time to complete the same before delivering judgement.

According to the judge, “three gunny bags” of exhibits including items such as clothing, bottles among others were submitted to her, hence the need for more time to peruse them.

READ: Emotional Jowie opens up on miserable 431 days in prison, being dumped by friends and relatives

The judgment has now been pushed to January 26, 2024.

The judgement was initially set to be issued on October 6, 2023 but was postponed to December 15, 2023 after Lady Justice Grace Nzioka was reported to be ill.

Jowie's lonely days behind bars and the long wait

Yesterday was the D-day but the judge once again postponed it to January next year.

Jowie who had hoped for judgement before Christmas will have to wait till January 26, 2024 to know his fate.

Th accused had pleaded with the court to deliver the judgement, noting that it has been a painful wait for him and his family, dragging several years.

Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu alias Jowie on the dock
Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu alias Jowie on the dock Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu alias Jowie on the dock Pulse Live Kenya

Jowie spent more than a year behind bars and opened up on his frustrations in a past interview, revealing that friends abandoned him.

At least every Tuesday, my parents come to see me. They travel from Nakuru to Kiambu every week. Since this is a maximum-security prison, you can imagine someone who left Nakuru at 6am to come and see you early is given only ten minutes to talk to you. And it’s strictly 10 minutes” Jowie stated in his first interview since he was first implicated in the murder of Ms Monicah Kimani.

He was later released in March 2020 after his Sh2 million bail amount was settled.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

