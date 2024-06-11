JKIA's only runway closed for hours after unexpected plane incident

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

In an official statement released via their X account, the KAA informed passengers and stakeholders of the incident, stating, "An aircraft incident has caused runway closure at JKIA. No injuries have been reported. Removal of the aircraft is underway. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will provide updates shortly."

An aircraft marshal guides a plane at JKIA Pulse Live Kenya

The cause of the incident has not yet been disclosed, but KAA's swift response indicates that efforts to clear the runway and restore normal operations are already in progress.

According to sources aware of the situation, a cargo aircraft that landed at JKIA got stuck on the runway at about 1:00 p.m.

No aircraft has been able to take off or land since then. The Boeing 737 Kenya Airways cargo aircraft was enroute from Sharjah, UAE to Nairobi.

Travelers can stay tuned for further updates from the KAA and to check with their respective airlines for potential flight delays or cancellations.

The KAA has assured the public that they are working diligently to minimise disruption and ensure safety for all passengers.

JKIA terminal Pulse Live Kenya

JKIA, being one of the busiest airports in East Africa, plays a crucial role in the region's connectivity and any disruption can have widespread effects.

This comes days after another plane disrupted operations at Kisumu International Airport on May 30.

The Kenya Airways flight was immobilised at Kisumu International Airport after a bird strike incident during landing.

The airline confirmed in a statement that flight KQ 670 encountered the bird strike at around 6:36p.m., resulting in the aircraft being temporarily stuck on the runway.

According to Kenya Airways (KQ), the bird strike affected the aircraft's steering components, preventing it from fully exiting the runway.