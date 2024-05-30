The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Plane immobilised at Kisumu Airport

Denis Mwangi

The plane had made two attempts to land and on the third attempt, encountered the incident.

Kenya Airways plane mid air.
Kenya Airways plane mid air.
  • Kenya Airways flight KQ 670 encountered a bird strike incident during landing at Kisumu International Airport
  • The bird strike affected the aircraft's steering components, temporarily immobilising the plane on the runway
  • All passengers and crew onboard the aircraft disembarked safely without any injuries

Recommended articles

A Kenya Airways flight was immobilised at Kisumu International Airport after a bird strike incident during landing at Kisumu International Airport on Thursday.

The airline confirmed in a statement that flight KQ 670 encountered the bird strike at around 6:36p.m., resulting in the aircraft being temporarily stuck on the runway.

According to Kenya Airways (KQ), the bird strike affected the aircraft's steering components, preventing it from fully exiting the runway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew onboard have since disembarked without any injuries.

Kenya Airways Flight KQ 670 flight path
Kenya Airways Flight KQ 670 flight path Kenya Airways Flight KQ 670 flight path Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Airways is working closely with relevant authorities to remove the aircraft and resume normal airport operations.

Passengers on the affected flight will be provided with updated travel information and assistance as needed.

The incident caused temporary disruption at Kisumu International Airport, affecting other flights scheduled to land or take off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Airways has not yet provided an estimate for when the affected aircraft will be cleared from the runway.

Bird strikes are a known risk for aviation, and airlines typically have procedures in place to handle such situations.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Plane immobilised at Kisumu Airport

Plane immobilised at Kisumu Airport

Ruto explains why plane used for the U.S. state visit cost Sh10M & not Sh200M

Ruto explains why plane used for the U.S. state visit cost Sh10M & not Sh200M

KDF sets strict rules on use of aircraft by politicians

KDF sets strict rules on use of aircraft by politicians

Career profile of Haiti's Prime Minister appointed ahead of Kenya Police deployment

Career profile of Haiti's Prime Minister appointed ahead of Kenya Police deployment

KRA raids radio station owned by Governor Abdulswamad Nassir [Video]

KRA raids radio station owned by Governor Abdulswamad Nassir [Video]

Ministry of Education revises half-term dates for Term Two

Ministry of Education revises half-term dates for Term Two

UDA cracks whip on Kuria, Murkomen, Sudi & other leaders to contain growing rift

UDA cracks whip on Kuria, Murkomen, Sudi & other leaders to contain growing rift

KUCCPS considers 5 reasons for inter-university transfer [How To Apply]

KUCCPS considers 5 reasons for inter-university transfer [How To Apply]

Profile of woman who scammed bank CEO millions by invoking Raila's name

Profile of woman who scammed bank CEO millions by invoking Raila's name

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto was received by President Joe Biden at the White House on May 22, 2024

How Biden received Ruto at White House & what they discussed [Photos]

The late Kenyan mountaineer Cheruiyot Kirui

Why Cheruiyot Kirui's body could be left on Mt. Everest after tragic adventure

President William Ruto and U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House during Ruto's U.S. state visit

Military benefits Kenya will enjoy after recognition as a non-NATO ally by U.S.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta when he arrived in South Africa

Former president Kenyatta to lead 60-member team for AU duty in South Africa