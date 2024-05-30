Plane immobilised at Kisumu Airport

A Kenya Airways flight was immobilised at Kisumu International Airport after a bird strike incident during landing at Kisumu International Airport on Thursday.

The airline confirmed in a statement that flight KQ 670 encountered the bird strike at around 6:36p.m., resulting in the aircraft being temporarily stuck on the runway.

According to Kenya Airways (KQ), the bird strike affected the aircraft's steering components, preventing it from fully exiting the runway.

The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew onboard have since disembarked without any injuries.

Kenya Airways Flight KQ 670 flight path Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Airways is working closely with relevant authorities to remove the aircraft and resume normal airport operations.

Passengers on the affected flight will be provided with updated travel information and assistance as needed.

The incident caused temporary disruption at Kisumu International Airport, affecting other flights scheduled to land or take off.

Kenya Airways has not yet provided an estimate for when the affected aircraft will be cleared from the runway.