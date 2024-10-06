Explosive affidavits against Gachagua & 3 witnesses to testify in parliament

A report aired by NTV holds that three witnesses, including an individual who sits opposite Gachagua at Cabinet meetings are among those who will testify against the DP.

Gachagua & son in Sh3.7billion KEMSA tender

The first witness to testify against the DP will be former KEMSA Acting Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andrew Mulwa.

Mulwa, in a sworn affidavit to parliament accused DP Gachagua and his last-born son Keith Rigathi of interference in the issuance of a Sh3.7 billion hospital nets tender.

File image of Keith Ikinu Rigathi with his parents, DP Rigathi Gachagua and Pastor Dorcas Rigathi

According to the Affidavit, Gachagua and his son interfered to push for the tender to go to Shobikaa Impex Private Limited.

Sakaja fingers Gachagua over Wakulima Market traders' relocation

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakajuais also reported to be another witness in the impeachment.

In a sworn affidavit, Gachagua is said to have fingered the DP for opposing the relocation of traders from Wakulima Market to Kangundo Road Market.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja

Sakaja averred that the decision to relocate the traders was made by the county government and not the DP’s office thus a violation of the principle of separation of powers.

Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau who in her affidavit has accused Gachagua of opposing the evacuation of Nairobi residents living within 30 meters of the Nairobi River.

Wanjau averred that the cabinet in which Gachagua sits had approved the decision hence this is an instance of the DP opposing Cabinet decisions.

Gachagua’s legal team

With the impeachment motion being tabled in parliament and going through public participation, the Deputy President has maintained a low profile, preparing his defense.

The last time Gachagua was seen in public online and offline was on Monday during an interview with the press from Rift Valley.

Lawyer Paul Muite

Gachagua has assembled a team of experienced lawyers, led by Paul Muite and has been holed up in meetings preparing his defense.