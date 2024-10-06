The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Explosive affidavits against Gachagua & 3 witnesses to testify in parliament

Charles Ouma

At least three witnesses have been lined up to testify against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who is staring at impeachment.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
The witness will corroborate what those seeking Gachagua’s impeachment maintain is a water-tight impeachment motion, with the DP also lining up a team of lawyers for his ultimate battle when he will look at his accusers in the face and defend himself.

A report aired by NTV holds that three witnesses, including an individual who sits opposite Gachagua at Cabinet meetings are among those who will testify against the DP.

The first witness to testify against the DP will be former KEMSA Acting Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andrew Mulwa.

Mulwa, in a sworn affidavit to parliament accused DP Gachagua and his last-born son Keith Rigathi of interference in the issuance of a Sh3.7 billion hospital nets tender.

File image of Keith Ikinu Rigathi with his parents, DP Rigathi Gachagua and Pastor Dorcas Rigathi
According to the Affidavit, Gachagua and his son interfered to push for the tender to go to Shobikaa Impex Private Limited.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakajuais also reported to be another witness in the impeachment.

In a sworn affidavit, Gachagua is said to have fingered the DP for opposing the relocation of traders from Wakulima Market to Kangundo Road Market.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in his office
Sakaja averred that the decision to relocate the traders was made by the county government and not the DP’s office thus a violation of the principle of separation of powers.

READ: 20 top lawyers hired by Gachagua in impeachment battle reveal their strategy

Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau who in her affidavit has accused Gachagua of opposing the evacuation of Nairobi residents living within 30 meters of the Nairobi River.

Wanjau averred that the cabinet in which Gachagua sits had approved the decision hence this is an instance of the DP opposing Cabinet decisions.

With the impeachment motion being tabled in parliament and going through public participation, the Deputy President has maintained a low profile, preparing his defense.

The last time Gachagua was seen in public online and offline was on Monday during an interview with the press from Rift Valley.

Lawyer Paul Muite
Gachagua has assembled a team of experienced lawyers, led by Paul Muite and has been holed up in meetings preparing his defense.

READ: Day 2 of public participation: Ruto dragged in, tight security & long queues

His legal team also includes Senior Counsels Victor Swanya, Tom Macharia, Amos Kisilu and Elisha Ongoya.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

