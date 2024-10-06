The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

20 top lawyers hired by Gachagua in impeachment battle reveal their strategy

Charles Ouma

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has made it clear that he will go the full length of the impeachment process and has assembled a team of 20 lawyers to challenge his impeachment, both at the courts and in parliament

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assembled a battery of twenty advocates, including Senior Counsels who will take on his proposed impeachment both in parliament and in the courts next week when the house will consider removing him from office.

Recommended articles

Gachagua’s legal team features reputable and experienced advocates, led by Senior Counsels Paul Muite Victor Swanya, Tom Macharia, Amos Kisilu and Elisha Ongoya.

With experience spanning more than 5 decades, Senior Counsel Paul Muite is a legal luminary in Kenya.

READ: Day 2 of public participation: Ruto dragged in, tight security & long queues

ADVERTISEMENT

Familiar with impeachment process and backed by experience, Muite who successfully defended former Embu Governor Martin Wambora will captain the team, hoping to see Gachagua sail through the turbulent waters.

Paul Muite
Paul Muite Paul Muite Pulse Live Kenya

The legal team noted that Gachagua will face his accusers and defend himself on all eleven grounds tabled by those seeking to impeach him.

Conveying that they are ready for the showdown, the legal team noted that Gachagua will walk the whole journey in a bid to clear his name.

"We have looked through the accusations of his excellency the deputy president and we are prepared," Swanya noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The legal team will also demand that National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and his deputy, Gladys Boss Shollei recuse themselves from the impeachment process, noting that the duo has already pronounced themselves on the matter.

Gachagua, through his legal representatives noted that Wetangula and Shollei should have been impartial on such a sensitive matter but publicly intimated they support Gachagua's ouster.

This effectively means that they are not neutral hence the demand to have them recuse themselves.

"You are giving notice now, and people wake up about what to be on that particular day, how fair is that? For the sake of natural justice, I think the two principal officers should recuse themselves," Swanya said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Public participation is among the grounds that the team will explore while defending the DP.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gachagua impeachment: Kenyans speak out & focus on Ruto at public participation

Arguing that both Friday and Saturday when public participation happened are worship days for a significant number of Kenyans, the team notes that the process was not aligned with the law as many were denied a chance to participate and maintain that it should have been four days at a minimum.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bus with passengers on board overturns into the ocean at Likoni ferry channel

Bus with passengers on board overturns into the ocean at Likoni ferry channel

Explosive affidavits against Gachagua & 3 witnesses to testify in parliament

Explosive affidavits against Gachagua & 3 witnesses to testify in parliament

20 top lawyers hired by Gachagua in impeachment battle reveal their strategy

20 top lawyers hired by Gachagua in impeachment battle reveal their strategy

Ruto appoints former MPs & retired bishop to government in new appointments

Ruto appoints former MPs & retired bishop to government in new appointments

Aftermath of attack on Marara Kebaso: Leaders split, netizens go after Kasmuel

Aftermath of attack on Marara Kebaso: Leaders split, netizens go after Kasmuel

NPS cautions Kenyans against these accounts impersonating IG Douglas Kanja

NPS cautions Kenyans against these accounts impersonating IG Douglas Kanja

Day 2 of public participation: Ruto dragged in, tight security & long queues

Day 2 of public participation: Ruto dragged in, tight security & long queues

Gachagua impeachment: Kenyans speak out & focus on Ruto at public participation

Gachagua impeachment: Kenyans speak out & focus on Ruto at public participation

National Assembly complies with High Court order on DP Gachagua impeachment motion

National Assembly complies with High Court order on DP Gachagua impeachment motion

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sironga Girls High School in Nyamira County

Last moments of student who died after jumping from dormitory at Sironga Girls

Jimi Wanjigi

Masked men storm Jimi Wanjigi's Muthaiga home, pour blood at the gate

President William Ruto officiated the launch of the Climate WorX Mtaani initiative in Korogocho, Nairobi County on September 12, 2024

How much 200,000 Climate Worx Mtaani recruits will take home

Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia

Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia celebrates Morara Kebaso's arrest