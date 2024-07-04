The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Where was Sakaja? Governor speaks after his name was linked to goon hiring scheme

Lynet Okumu

Hired goons in Nairobi protests? Governor Sakaja explains his absence.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in his office
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in his office
  • Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja denies allegations of hiring goons for protests.
  • Alleged instigators claimed to have been hired to disrupt the protests and demanded full compensation.
  • Sakaja called for a thorough investigation into the allegations.

Recommended articles

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja has firmly denied allegations of hiring goons to infiltrate anti-government protests in Nairobi.

The protests, held on Tuesday, July 2, were led by Generation Z and turned violent, resulting in looting and destruction.

Reports surfaced that hired goons had taken advantage of the protests, leading to widespread chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sakaja opens up on relationship with DP Gachagua amid reports of a fallout

During a press briefing on Thursday, July 4, Governor Sakaja addressed these allegations, revealing that he was not in Nairobi during the protests.

"I saw a clip on Tuesday of alleged goons coming out of City Hall, which I asked to be investigated. I was on the coast; we've been there for the whole week with our Cabinet, just doing our end-of-year retreat and planning for this new financial year," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sakaja emphasised his commitment to peaceful politics and freedom of expression, regardless of political affiliations.

"I would hate it that something like that would have been planned from City Hall, from whomever it is. Normally, when we are in such a situation, the first casualty is the truth. Opportunistic politicians even try to bring themselves into such to taint their opponents," he said.

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sakaja addresses harassment of content creators in Nairobi CBD

The governor strongly refuted claims that he had any involvement in planning violence. "If somebody would try to claim that I, the governor, was meeting to plan violence while I was in Diani with my Cabinet from Sunday, and number two, I have always believed in siasa safi; I've always believed in that freedom of expression even when it is not within my political side of the equation," he asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Sakaja has called for a thorough investigation into the matter to uncover the truth.

He emphasised the need for accountability and transparency, particularly in such sensitive situations where misinformation can easily spread.

Throughout his statements, Sakaja reiterated his commitment to peaceful and honest politics.

He stressed that freedom of expression is a fundamental right and should be respected, even when it involves opposing political views.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja at City Hall
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja at City Hall Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja at City Hall Pulse Live Kenya

READ: MPs who begged Kenyans for forgiveness after endorsing Finance Bill

In an undated video that has since gone viral, two of the alleged instigators came forward, voicing their grievances.

They claimed to be part of a group of 50 individuals hired to disrupt the protests. According to their account, they were provided with weapons and received only partial payment for their actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We were asked to arrive at the renowned Nairobi building very early in the morning. Of the 50 of us, we were all given batons. We accepted and destroyed businesses as requested. Right now, you are not picking up our calls. Why are you doing this to us? Whatever you gave us in the morning was a down payment. You will have to pay us! We do not want jokes," they said in the video.

The individuals expressed their frustration and anger towards their alleged sponsors, accusing them of failing to fulfill the agreed-upon payment.

They highlighted the risks they took during the protests, including exposure to tear gas, and demanded full compensation for their services.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gov't approves new World Bank-funded education programme targeting 1.8 million students

Gov't approves new World Bank-funded education programme targeting 1.8 million students

Where was Sakaja? Governor speaks after his name was linked to goon hiring scheme

Where was Sakaja? Governor speaks after his name was linked to goon hiring scheme

Outcomes of Ruto's high-stakes Cabinet meeting in the wake of anti-gov't protests

Outcomes of Ruto's high-stakes Cabinet meeting in the wake of anti-gov't protests

Wanjigi shares why his siblings hid dad's rare illness from their parents

Wanjigi shares why his siblings hid dad's rare illness from their parents

Huduma Kenya reveals cause of ID card delays despite increased fee

Huduma Kenya reveals cause of ID card delays despite increased fee

Standard Media Group presenters down tools in protest

Standard Media Group presenters down tools in protest

Charlene Ruto's message to Gen Zs after president extends olive branch

Charlene Ruto's message to Gen Zs after president extends olive branch

What awaits June Ruto after joining course with KDF, NIS, KRA & other gov't officers

What awaits June Ruto after joining course with KDF, NIS, KRA & other gov't officers

Haitian banana farmer who rose to presidency & how he lost power

Haitian banana farmer who rose to presidency & how he lost power

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KDF troops patrol the streets of Nairobi on June 27, 2024

High Court delivers ruling on deployment of KDF within Kenya following protests

A plain cloth officer firing at journalists at close range during the protests

Kenyans outraged after viral video of cop firing at unarmed civilians in close range

Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse

Another MP who supported Finance Bill 2024 attacked by angry constituents

Millicent Omanga explains source of funds for her luxurious lifestyle amid scrutiny

Millicent Omanga explains source of funds for her luxurious lifestyle amid scrutiny