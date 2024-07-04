Where was Sakaja? Governor speaks after his name was linked to goon hiring scheme

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja has firmly denied allegations of hiring goons to infiltrate anti-government protests in Nairobi.

The protests, held on Tuesday, July 2, were led by Generation Z and turned violent, resulting in looting and destruction.

Reports surfaced that hired goons had taken advantage of the protests, leading to widespread chaos.

Sakaja's absence during protests

During a press briefing on Thursday, July 4, Governor Sakaja addressed these allegations, revealing that he was not in Nairobi during the protests.

"I saw a clip on Tuesday of alleged goons coming out of City Hall, which I asked to be investigated. I was on the coast; we've been there for the whole week with our Cabinet, just doing our end-of-year retreat and planning for this new financial year," he stated.

Sakaja emphasised his commitment to peaceful politics and freedom of expression, regardless of political affiliations.

"I would hate it that something like that would have been planned from City Hall, from whomever it is. Normally, when we are in such a situation, the first casualty is the truth. Opportunistic politicians even try to bring themselves into such to taint their opponents," he said.

The governor strongly refuted claims that he had any involvement in planning violence. "If somebody would try to claim that I, the governor, was meeting to plan violence while I was in Diani with my Cabinet from Sunday, and number two, I have always believed in siasa safi; I've always believed in that freedom of expression even when it is not within my political side of the equation," he asserted.

Sakaja calls for investigation

Governor Sakaja has called for a thorough investigation into the matter to uncover the truth.

He emphasised the need for accountability and transparency, particularly in such sensitive situations where misinformation can easily spread.

Throughout his statements, Sakaja reiterated his commitment to peaceful and honest politics.

He stressed that freedom of expression is a fundamental right and should be respected, even when it involves opposing political views.

Complaints from alleged instigators

In an undated video that has since gone viral, two of the alleged instigators came forward, voicing their grievances.

They claimed to be part of a group of 50 individuals hired to disrupt the protests. According to their account, they were provided with weapons and received only partial payment for their actions.

"We were asked to arrive at the renowned Nairobi building very early in the morning. Of the 50 of us, we were all given batons. We accepted and destroyed businesses as requested. Right now, you are not picking up our calls. Why are you doing this to us? Whatever you gave us in the morning was a down payment. You will have to pay us! We do not want jokes," they said in the video.

The individuals expressed their frustration and anger towards their alleged sponsors, accusing them of failing to fulfill the agreed-upon payment.

They highlighted the risks they took during the protests, including exposure to tear gas, and demanded full compensation for their services.