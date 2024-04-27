Sakaja opens up on relationship with DP Gachagua amid reports of a fallout

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has addressed reports of simmering tension and differences between him and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Governor Johnson Sakaja has in recent days been on the receiving end with elected leaders allied to the Deputy President bashing him over his performance at the helm of the county.
The governor refuted reports of a fallout in an interview with a local media station on Friday, April 27.
He clarified that he enjoys a cordial working relationship with the DP who he respects.
The governor clarified that with different political ambitions, it is difficult to feud, adding that even though DP Gachagua found him in politics, the latter has worked his way to rise through the ranks.
"I have never talked ill about him. I do not want to become the Deputy President. He also does not want to become the Nairobi governor.
"I do not have any differences with him. He is a respected leader who has been in politics for a while. Even though he found us in politics, he has been able to rise through the ranks and he has become the Deputy President and he needs to be respected for that." Sakaja stated.
At the center of his woes is the heavy rains that have left a trail of destruction with several estates flooded, and many roads rendered impassable.
The governor outlined his administration’s plan to mitigate the effects of the floods, explaining that inadequate drainage system (some of which are clogged) and rivers breaking their banks is to blame for the situation.
"The capacity of the drainage in Nairobi is very small, we really have to expand it," Sakaja explained.
Kenya Met issues update: Coming rains to be intense
The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall advisory for several parts of the country, including Nairobi, highlighting the risk of more intense flooding from the 25th to the 28th of April, 2024.
According to Kenya Met, heavy rainfall of more than 40mm in 24 hours is expected to impact areas surrounding the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, including Nairobi.
Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, Nairobi, Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado, and Taita-Taveta, among others, are cited as areas of concern with residents advised to remain alert for potential flash floods and poor visibility.
The instructions particularly caution against driving through, walking in moving water, or sheltering under trees during the heavy rains.
Editor's Note: Help is available. Should you or a loved one need help, don't hesitate to reach out to:-
Kenya Red Cross; (+254) 703 037 000. Toll Free: 1199.
Nairobi County Emergency services +254 725 624 489 or +254 738 041 292.
