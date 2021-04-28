JSC issues new dates for Supreme Court Judge Interviews

In a statement, shortly after announcing Lady Justice Martha Koome as the nominee for position of Chief Justice, JSC Vice Chairperson, Prof. Olive Mugenda said the Court order stopping the recruitment of Supreme Court Judge had been lifted, and the new dates would begin May 3rd to May 6th, 2021.

“The Commission has been permitted to continue with the post-interview deliberations on the recruitment of the Chief Justice and to commence the interviews for the judge of the Supreme Court.

This is to inform members of the public and the media that interviews for the position of Judge of the Supreme Court will commence on 3rd May, 2021,” said Prof. Mugenda.

Seven candidates will be interviewed for the position, which two candidates facing the JSC each day.

Five of the candidates interviewed for the position of Chief Justice.

Full list