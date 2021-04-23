JSC to wait for Court clearance before naming nominee for Chief Justice

The Judicial Service Commission has said that it will wait for the court’s clearance before naming their nominee for the position of Chief Justice.
The High Court temporarily stopped interviews for Judge of the Supreme Court on Wednesday
Speaking on Friday after interviewing the last of the 10 candidates for the position, JSC Chairperson Prof. Olive Mugenda also assured Kenyans of a credible selection process.
She also said that interviews for Supreme Court Judge which were to begin next week have been postponed following a court order barring the process.
On Wednesday, the High Court temporarily stopped JSC from conducting interviews for judge of Supreme court.
Justices Anthony Mrima and Wilfrida Okwany gave the orders pending hearing of petitions filed by four petitioners against the process that has been going on for two weeks.
The Judicial Service Commission on thursday filed a notice of appeal, stating that they are dissatisfied with the High Court’s decision.
