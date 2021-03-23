Jubilee Party Executive Director James Waweru has died.

Waweru died while undergoing treatment at the Karen Hospital in Nairobi.

He previous served as Sports Principal Secretary and Nairobi Provincial Commission during President Mwai Kibaki's regime.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the passing on of Jubilee Party Executive Director, Mr. James Waweru CBS. Mr. James Waweru passed away suddenly this morning on his way to Karen Hospital. his body has since been moved to Lee Funeral Home," said a statement from Jubilee Party.

Jubilee Party Executive Director James Waweru (Centre) is dead

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju mourned Mr Waweru as a man who provided sober, reliable and dependable leadership.

"He has been the embodiment of wisdom, always a voice of reason and a father figure who will be greatly missed," reads Tuju's statement.