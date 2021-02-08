The Jubilee Party has finally expelled six nominated senators over indiscipline and going against the party constitution.

In a statement seen by Pulse Live Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said the National Management Committee (NMC) met on Monday and deliberated on a report by the party’s disciplinary committee on the seven senators.

“The NMC in exercising its mandate as provided for under Article 7(2A) of the Party constitution and relying on other enabling provisions of the Party constitution has expelled the following nominated senators from the Jubilee Party,” read part of the statement by Tuju.

Here are names of the expelled senators;