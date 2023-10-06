The sports category has moved to a new website.

Why Jacque Maribe - Jowie judgement set for Friday has been postponed by 2 months

Denis Mwangi

The case has been in the public eye since it was first reported, and many Kenyans have been following it closely.

Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu alias Jowie on the dock
Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu alias Jowie on the dock

The High Court has postponed the judgment of the Monica Kimani murder case in which former TV news anchor Jackie Maribe and her ex-fiancé Jowie Irungu were in trial.

The verdict was expected to be delivered on Friday, October 6, but the court has rescheduled it to December 15, 2023.

Justice Grace Nzioka, who was to deliver the judgment on whether Maribe and Jowie were guilty of the murder or not, said she had been taken ill.

Media Personality Jacque Maribe
Media Personality Jacque Maribe
The two ex-lovers are charged with the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, who was found dead at her Nairobi home in September 2018.

The family was devastated by the news of her death and has been seeking justice for her ever since.

During the trial, a witness testified that he received a "strange" message from Monica Kimani on the night of her murder.

The witness also said that he had been friends with one of the suspects, Jowie Irungu, and that he had received a call from him on the night of the murder.

Jacque Maribe and Jowie in court
Jacque Maribe and Jowie in court

Jowie Irungu denied knowing Monica Kimani before her death.

The investigating officer in the case said that Monica Kimani had hosted four people at her house on the day she was killed

