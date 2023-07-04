The sports category has moved to a new website.

Why Judiciary has demanded Citizen TV to withdraw report on CAS' swearing in

Denis Mwangi

The Judiciary has officially demanded Citizen TV to retract part of a report covering the swearing in of CASs

Chief Justice Martha Koome
The Judiciary has demanded a correction from Citizen TV, alleging a misleading report aired on their Monday Night Report.

The story claimed that the Judiciary had participated in the swearing-in of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs), a statement that the Judiciary vehemently denied.

The Judiciary has condemned the report as grossly misleading and aims to discredit the institution.

In the news segment aired on July 3 at 9:00pm, the reporter claimed that the Judiciary had redeemed itself through a recent judgment by a three-judge bench of the High Court regarding the appointment of CASs.

President William Ruto takes a photo with Chief Administrative Secretaries
"This statement is grossly misleading and is meant to discredit the Judiciary whose duty is to determine cases as per the law and the Constitution and is not in the business of redeeming itself from any situation whatsoever," the statement read in part.

The Judiciary said that Citizen TV disregarded a previous statement issued on March 25, 2023.

"This comes even after the Judiciary issued a statement on March 25, 2023 in response to comments by the National Coordinator of the Institute for Social Accountability Diana Gichengo, claiming that the Judiciary presided over the swearing-in of the Chief Administrative Secretaries while the matter was pending in court.

"At the time, the Judiciary explained that it has no role in the swearing-in of Chief Administrative Secretaries," he said.

The Judiciary reiterated that no representative from its ranks attended the swearing-in ceremony of the 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries held at State House.

Citizen TV studios
The Judiciary has officially requested Citizen TV and its editorial management to rectify the misleading statement and provide accurate reporting.

"The Judiciary is therefore asking Citizen TV and its editorial management to retract the misleading statement and set the record straight as duly advised," the statement continued.

This comes a day after the High Court quashed the appointment of 50 CASs.

