CAS nominees bypass parliament vetting as Ruto makes appointments official

Although the nominees were scheduled to undergo vetting, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, declared that the House lacked constitutional authority to perform such a task.

In response, the President has appointed the nominees to their respective ministries.

The Speaker's memorandum to the President stated that the National Assembly could only vet the nominees with an express constitutional or statutory requirement. The Head of State has therefore appointed the nominees as previously notified.

In a press release issued on Wednesday night, the State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed stated that the appointees would subscribe to their solemn Oath of Office to facilitate their ascension to the Chief Administrative Secretary position.

"To facilitate the ascension of the Chief Administrative Secretaries to Office, the State Appointees are now scheduled to subscribe to their solemn Oath of Office," said Hussein.

On Thursday, March 16, President William Ruto revealed the names of 50 new Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) nominees.

The President's selection of Chief Administrative Secretaries was based on the Public Service Commission (PSC) list of candidates.

This move aligns with the government's efforts to streamline the civil service and improve service delivery to Kenyans.

Among those named in the list are former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Benjamin Washiali.

The Chief Administrative Secretaries will work alongside Cabinet Secretaries to ensure government programs are implemented effectively and efficiently.

The CAS is in the ministry leadership hierarchy directly under the Cabinet Secretary and above the Principal Secretary. Besides good salaries, they will enjoy other benefits and perks.

They will be responsible for ensuring the Government's priorities are achieved.