Judiciary reveals what transpired before magistrate Monica Kivuti was shot

The incident involved a police officer and a magistrate during an open court session earlier today.

According to the statement, the unfortunate event unfolded when the magistrate canceled the bond of an accused individual who had previously jumped bail and failed to provide satisfactory explanations for doing so.

Following the magistrate's decision, a person present at the scene shot the magistrate, injuring her on the hip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police officer shoots magistrate during court session at Makadara Law Courts Pulse Live Kenya

In a swift response, police officers at the scene neutralised the shooter.

Both the magistrate and another injured individual were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Preliminary reports indicate that the shooter was a police officer, married to the suspect whose bond had just been canceled.

The Judiciary expressed deep sorrow over the incident, extending wishes for a speedy recovery to their injured colleague.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also offered condolences to the family of the officer who lost his life during the incident.

Emphasising the need for calm, the Judiciary urged all court users to remain composed as law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the matter.

The statement further assured all judicial officers, staff, and court users of their safety and security.

The Judiciary pledged to enhance security protocols for civilians visiting the courts, including implementing measures that would not require security officers to be armed while performing their duties.

Winfridah Mokaya, the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, concluded the statement by reaffirming the commitment to ensuring a secure environment for all individuals within the court premises.

ADVERTISEMENT