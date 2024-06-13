The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Judiciary reveals what transpired before magistrate Monica Kivuti was shot

Denis Mwangi

Judiciary condoles with family of the police officer who died after shooting magistrate Monica Kivuti

Heavy security presence at Makadara Law Courts
Heavy security presence at Makadara Law Courts

The Office of the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary has released a statement addressing the tragic shooting incident at the Makadara Law Courts.

Recommended articles

The incident involved a police officer and a magistrate during an open court session earlier today.

According to the statement, the unfortunate event unfolded when the magistrate canceled the bond of an accused individual who had previously jumped bail and failed to provide satisfactory explanations for doing so.

Following the magistrate's decision, a person present at the scene shot the magistrate, injuring her on the hip.

ADVERTISEMENT
Police officer shoots magistrate during court session at Makadara Law Courts
Police officer shoots magistrate during court session at Makadara Law Courts Police officer shoots magistrate during court session at Makadara Law Courts Pulse Live Kenya

In a swift response, police officers at the scene neutralised the shooter.

Both the magistrate and another injured individual were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Preliminary reports indicate that the shooter was a police officer, married to the suspect whose bond had just been canceled.

The Judiciary expressed deep sorrow over the incident, extending wishes for a speedy recovery to their injured colleague.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also offered condolences to the family of the officer who lost his life during the incident.

Emphasising the need for calm, the Judiciary urged all court users to remain composed as law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the matter.

The statement further assured all judicial officers, staff, and court users of their safety and security.

The Judiciary pledged to enhance security protocols for civilians visiting the courts, including implementing measures that would not require security officers to be armed while performing their duties.

Winfridah Mokaya, the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, concluded the statement by reaffirming the commitment to ensuring a secure environment for all individuals within the court premises.

ADVERTISEMENT
Winfridah Mokaya, the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary
Winfridah Mokaya, the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya, the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Judiciary reveals what transpired before magistrate Monica Kivuti was shot

Judiciary reveals what transpired before magistrate Monica Kivuti was shot

How former finance minister lost budget briefcase after drinking spree

How former finance minister lost budget briefcase after drinking spree

Police officer shoots magistrate during court session

Police officer shoots magistrate during court session

Blog: Treasury CS reveals how much gov't will borrow to finance 2024/25 budget

Blog: Treasury CS reveals how much gov't will borrow to finance 2024/25 budget

Woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend evades arrest for 14 months, DCI seeks help

Woman accused of stabbing ex-boyfriend evades arrest for 14 months, DCI seeks help

Kenyans flock Ruto & MPs' DMs to oppose the Finance Bill 2024

Kenyans flock Ruto & MPs' DMs to oppose the Finance Bill 2024

Where DCI nabbed Yvonne Okwara impersonater who conned PS & politician

Where DCI nabbed Yvonne Okwara impersonater who conned PS & politician

Why Kenya's budget is read before the MPs pass Finance Bill 2024

Why Kenya's budget is read before the MPs pass Finance Bill 2024

Education & career profile that makes Kimani Kuria the face of Finance Bill

Education & career profile that makes Kimani Kuria the face of Finance Bill

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi

Oscar Sudi summoned over alleged grabbing of land in Uasin Gishu

University of Nairobi (UoN)

How University of Nairobi achieved top 1,000 spot worldwide

Beth Waithera embraces her baby [Citizen Digital]

Emotions run high as mother jailed for hawking in Nairobi reunites with baby after 9 months

File image of Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen

Murkomen slams Gachagua over revenue sharing formula with bold confession