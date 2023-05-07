The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Judiciary staff shot dead while heading to work, CJ Koome issues statement

Charles Ouma

The lone gunman who was riding a motorbike with concealed plates at fired several shots, leaving the duo dead.

Chief Justice Martha Koome speaking during the launch of the Administration of Justice in Kenya
Chief Justice Martha Koome speaking during the launch of the Administration of Justice in Kenya

Police are investigating the shocking murder of a Judiciary staff who was shot to death on her way to work, Chief Justice Martha Koome has confirmed.

Recommended articles

Phoebe Auma Suda, a senior Court Assistant based at the Migori lawcourts was gunned down by a lone gunman who also killed the boda boda rider who was transporting her to work on Friday, May 5.

CJ Koome noted that the duo died on the spot with the gunman fleeing from the scene during the incident that is under investigation.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that one of our staff members Phoebe Auma Suda, a Senior Court Assistant at the Migori Law Courts was shot dead on Friday while on her way to work. Auma was riding as a pillion when a lone gunman also on a motorcycle shot her dead together with the motorcycle rider."

ADVERTISEMENT

"The matter is being investigated by local police and we will provide further details to the Judiciary family and wider public once the details of the investigation are made available," CJ Koome stated on Sunday, May 7.

"On behalf of the Judiciary, I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to her family following this tragic event," added the CJ.

Migori Law Courts
Migori Law Courts Pulse Live Kenya

Reports indicate that a lone gunman accosted Auma who was the pillion passenger and her boda boda operator.

READ: CJ Koome mourns judge who used Vioja Mahakamani show to teach

ADVERTISEMENT

Riding a bike with concealed plates, the lone gunman approached his victims as they slowed down to join the busy Kisii-Migori highway.

He unleashed the killer weapon and fired at least three shots before fleeing from the scene.

Two bullets landed on Auma’s neck and head, killing her on the spot.

The boda boda rider was shot once in the head.

The motive of the murder as well as the persons behind it is among the things that investigators are working round the clock to establish.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Police raid at my church today led to Ksh.20M loss - Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Police raid at my church today led to Ksh.20M loss - Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Tension rises in Kakamega after MP Salasya clashes with MCAs at funeral [Videos]

Tension rises in Kakamega after MP Salasya clashes with MCAs at funeral [Videos]

Judiciary staff shot dead while heading to work, CJ Koome issues statement

Judiciary staff shot dead while heading to work, CJ Koome issues statement

Meet Purity Wambui: Kenyan woman who has won UN award for chapati initiative

Meet Purity Wambui: Kenyan woman who has won UN award for chapati initiative

UDA politician Brenda Majune urges Ruto to let business people own guns

UDA politician Brenda Majune urges Ruto to let business people own guns

Raila hangs out with Pastor Ezekiel Odero at his luxurious home

Raila hangs out with Pastor Ezekiel Odero at his luxurious home

Kabarak University ICT Manager suspended as hackers table their demand

Kabarak University ICT Manager suspended as hackers table their demand

Why Raila is taking legal action against Ruto after Kilifi visit

Why Raila is taking legal action against Ruto after Kilifi visit

Universities given deadline to reveal cost of degree programmes after Ruto’s order

Universities given deadline to reveal cost of degree programmes after Ruto’s order

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Defence CS Aden Duale

Ministry of Defence announces 245 civilian jobs [How to Apply]

David Osiany and Syombua Osiany

David Osiany and wife Syombua break silence amid Maverick Aoko’s cheating claims

President William Ruto during a media breifing at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023

Explainer: Ruto's new university funding model & how it affects students

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Cliff Ombeta under investigations days after taking on Ezekiel's case