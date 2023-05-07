Judiciary staff shot dead while heading to work, CJ Koome issues statement

Phoebe Auma Suda, a senior Court Assistant based at the Migori lawcourts was gunned down by a lone gunman who also killed the boda boda rider who was transporting her to work on Friday, May 5.

CJ Koome noted that the duo died on the spot with the gunman fleeing from the scene during the incident that is under investigation.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that one of our staff members Phoebe Auma Suda, a Senior Court Assistant at the Migori Law Courts was shot dead on Friday while on her way to work. Auma was riding as a pillion when a lone gunman also on a motorcycle shot her dead together with the motorcycle rider."

ADVERTISEMENT

"The matter is being investigated by local police and we will provide further details to the Judiciary family and wider public once the details of the investigation are made available," CJ Koome stated on Sunday, May 7.

"On behalf of the Judiciary, I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences and sympathy to her family following this tragic event," added the CJ.

Pulse Live Kenya

Reports indicate that a lone gunman accosted Auma who was the pillion passenger and her boda boda operator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riding a bike with concealed plates, the lone gunman approached his victims as they slowed down to join the busy Kisii-Migori highway.

He unleashed the killer weapon and fired at least three shots before fleeing from the scene.

Two bullets landed on Auma’s neck and head, killing her on the spot.

The boda boda rider was shot once in the head.