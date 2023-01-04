ADVERTISEMENT
CJ Koome mourns judge who used Vioja Mahakamani show to teach

Denis Mwangi

The former lecturer who rose to become a renowned judge was so fond of Vioja Mahakamani that he used examples of the show to teach law students

Chief Justice Martha Koome
Chief Justice Martha Koome has announced the death of Justice Benjamin Patrick Kubo on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Justice Kubo has previously served as Kenya’s solicitor general and as a judge of the High Court and East Africa Court of Justice.

CJ Koome said he has left behind a solid legacy in championing justice and promotion of the rule of law.

Chief Justice Martha Koome speaking during the launch of the Administration of Justice in Kenya
I pray to God to give his family and friends the strength to bear the loss,” she said in her statement.

Arnold Karanja a lawyer, mourned his former lecturer at the Kenya School of Law, adding that the late jurist was so fond of Vioja Mahakamani that he used examples from the show to teach.

May he rest in peace. He was our Criminal Procedure Lecturer at the Kenya School of Law. He made reference to Vioja Mahakamani in order for us to remember the plea-taking and sentencing processes. An affable gentleman he was,” he eulogised.

Justice Kubo was also among the members appointed by the late former President Mwai Kibaki to investigate the conduct of retired Justice Philip Waki.

In 2010, he pushed governments in East Africa to utilise the free arbitration services the East Africa Court of Justice offered.

East African Court of Justice
He criticised that many governments found it easier to go to London and France where they were charged exorbitantly.

Justice Kubi cited low public understanding of the court and its organs as a major reason for unpopularity.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

