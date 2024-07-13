The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
UDA MP claims his life is in danger after defying Ruto & on Finance Bill 2024

Charles Ouma

The MP also urged President Ruto to fire Sylvanus Osoro and Kimani Ichung'wah who he accused of misleading the president

File image of President William Ruto meeting Kenya Kwanza MPS at State House
File image of President William Ruto meeting Kenya Kwanza MPS at State House

Juja Member of Parliament (MP) George Koimburi has claimed that his life is in danger, adding that he has been receiving threats on a daily basis.

The lawmaker attributed the threats to his stance on the Finance Bill 2024 in which he voted against the bill despite President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza administration marshaling all its lawmakers to support the bill.

Koimburi noted that his woes started shortly after voting no on the Finance Bill 2024 that has since been declined by President William Ruto.

He added that the bill in question was not in the best interest of Kenyans as it had dealings and clauses which he deemed oppressive to Kenyans barely surviving.

He noted that he will record a formal report with the police on the individuals who have been trailing him and threatening his life.

"Since I voted no to the finance bill, I began receiving threats from leaders, especially those we've been elected together in Kiambu. I shall not be intimidated.

"I will continue to speak the truth and unearth corrupt dealings in government. Do your worst, but I will continue to represent my people of Juja," Koimburi stated at Nyacaba Secondary School where he commissioned newly renovated classrooms and lavatories.

The lawmaker urged President William Ruto to extend the purge beyond just his cabinet to parliamentary leadership.

CNN journalist Larry Madowo covering the #RejectFinanceBill protests
He accused National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro of misleading the president, leading to his humiliation when Kenyans resoundingly rejected a bill he had strongly urged MPs to support.

According to Koimburi, the two leaders knew that Kenyans were opposed to the bill but still urged the President to a point of almost literally shoving it on Kenyans.

Juja MP George Koimburi
It took the power of ordinary citizens to make their voices clear after their elected representatives apparently failed to represent them.

Charles Ouma

ADVERTISEMENT

