Ruto makes changes in police top leadership as IG Japheth Koome resigns

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has resigned from his role.

In a statement from State House, Ruto announced that he has accepted Koome's resignation as the Inspector General of the National Police Service to enable a smooth transition within the NPS leadership.

"HIS EXCELLENCY Hon. William Samoei Ruto, Ph.D, CGH, President and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, has on this 12th day of July, 2024, accepted the resignation of Eng. Japheth N. Koome, MGH, as the Inspector General of the National Police Service," read the statement.

To facilitate the transition within the top leadership of the National Police Service (NPS) and Kenya Prisons Service (KPS), the Head of State and Government has issued Executive Order No. 7 of 2024.

This executive action brings significant changes within these primary homeland security agencies.

President William Ruto chairing a meeting at State House on June 18, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

New appointments and acting roles

The head of state has since made several changes within the top leadership of the National Police Service.

The president hasappointed Mr. Patrick Mwiti Arandu as the Commissioner General of Prisons. Mr. Arandu takes over from Brigadier (Rtd) John Warioba, CBS who is proceeding on terminal leave pending the end of his tenure of office.

Pending the nomination, parliamentary approval, and appointment of a new Inspector-General, the President has designated Mr. Douglas Kanja, CBS, the Deputy-Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, as the acting Inspector-General of the National Police Service.

Redeployment and acting Deputy-Inspector Generals

President Ruto has also redeployed Noor Gabow, within the Public Service, moreover, the President has, upon the recommendation of the National Police Service Commission, appointed acting Deputy Inspector-Generals. The appointees are:

Mr. Eliud Langat as Acting Deputy Inspector General, Kenya Police Service. Mr. James Kamau as Acting Deputy Inspector General, Administration Police Service.

Changes in senior ranks

Further changes have been made within the senior ranks of the National Police Service. The National Security Council (NSC) has noted the following adjustments:

Mr. Ranson Lolmodooni is the new Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU). Mr. Gilbert Masengeli takes charge as Commandant of the Administration Police Training College (APTC) in Embakasi. Mr. William Yiampoy has been appointed Director of Operations at Police Headquarters. Mr. Kainga Mathiu assumes the role of Commandant of the National Police Leadership Academy (NPSA) in Ngong.

Acknowledgement of outgoing Inspector-General

The President expressed gratitude towards the outgoing Inspector-General, noting, "His Excellency the President has expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Inspector-General of the National Police Service for the service he has rendered to the nation and has extended his best wishes for success in all his future pursuits."

Pulse Live Kenya