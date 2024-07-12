The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto makes changes in police top leadership as IG Japheth Koome resigns

Amos Robi

Douglas Kanja will steer the National Police Service in acting capacity until a new IG is appointed

Outgoing Inpsector General of Police Japheth Koome and President William Ruto
Outgoing Inpsector General of Police Japheth Koome and President William Ruto (1)
  • Douglas Kanja appointed as acting Inspector General of the National Police Service
  • Significant changes made in the leadership of the National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Service
  • Changes in the senior ranks of the National Police Service and redeployment within the Public Service

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has resigned from his role.

In a statement from State House, Ruto announced that he has accepted Koome's resignation as the Inspector General of the National Police Service to enable a smooth transition within the NPS leadership.

"HIS EXCELLENCY Hon. William Samoei Ruto, Ph.D, CGH, President and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, has on this 12th day of July, 2024, accepted the resignation of Eng. Japheth N. Koome, MGH, as the Inspector General of the National Police Service," read the statement.

To facilitate the transition within the top leadership of the National Police Service (NPS) and Kenya Prisons Service (KPS), the Head of State and Government has issued Executive Order No. 7 of 2024.

This executive action brings significant changes within these primary homeland security agencies.

President William Ruto chairing a meeting at State House on June 18, 2024
President William Ruto chairing a meeting at State House on June 18, 2024 President William Ruto chairing a meeting at State House on June 18, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

EXPLAINER : How much each dismissed cabinet secretary will receive in gratuity

The head of state has since made several changes within the top leadership of the National Police Service.

The president hasappointed Mr. Patrick Mwiti Arandu as the Commissioner General of Prisons. Mr. Arandu takes over from Brigadier (Rtd) John Warioba, CBS who is proceeding on terminal leave pending the end of his tenure of office.

Pending the nomination, parliamentary approval, and appointment of a new Inspector-General, the President has designated Mr. Douglas Kanja, CBS, the Deputy-Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, as the acting Inspector-General of the National Police Service.

President Ruto has also redeployed Noor Gabow, within the Public Service, moreover, the President has, upon the recommendation of the National Police Service Commission, appointed acting Deputy Inspector-Generals. The appointees are:

  1. Mr. Eliud Langat as Acting Deputy Inspector General, Kenya Police Service.
  2. Mr. James Kamau as Acting Deputy Inspector General, Administration Police Service.
Acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow
Acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Mudavadi survived Ruto purge to continue his 35-year Cabinet legacy

Further changes have been made within the senior ranks of the National Police Service. The National Security Council (NSC) has noted the following adjustments:

  1. Mr. Ranson Lolmodooni is the new Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU).
  2. Mr. Gilbert Masengeli takes charge as Commandant of the Administration Police Training College (APTC) in Embakasi.
  3. Mr. William Yiampoy has been appointed Director of Operations at Police Headquarters.
  4. Mr. Kainga Mathiu assumes the role of Commandant of the National Police Leadership Academy (NPSA) in Ngong.

The President expressed gratitude towards the outgoing Inspector-General, noting, "His Excellency the President has expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Inspector-General of the National Police Service for the service he has rendered to the nation and has extended his best wishes for success in all his future pursuits."

Police IG Japheth Koome and Deputy Inspector General-APS Noor Gabow in a meeting at the Supreme Court building on February 13, 2023
Police IG Japheth Koome and Deputy Inspector General-APS Noor Gabow in a meeting at the Supreme Court building on February 13, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The announced changes within Kenya’s security agencies are effective immediately, marking a significant shift in the leadership landscape.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

