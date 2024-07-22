The sports category has moved to a new website.

KAA issues alert to passengers as police IG warns protestors over JKIA access

Denis Mwangi

Authorities are gearing up for protests that have been planned for Tuesday

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (Photo: Dr Ahmed Kalebi)
Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (Photo: Dr Ahmed Kalebi)

As Kenya braces for public demonstrations scheduled for July 23, 2024, the National Police Service has reiterated the need for strict adherence to legal boundaries and public safety measures.

In a press release issued today, the Acting Inspector General of the National Police Service, Douglas Kanja Kirocho, emphasised the importance of compliance with established laws to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

The press release highlighted the critical need for demonstrators to respect protected areas as defined by the Protected Areas Act Cap 204 and the Kenya Civil Aviation Act No. 21 of 2013.

JKIA terminal
JKIA terminal JKIA terminal Pulse Live Kenya

Unauthorised entry into these areas, including those near the Embakasi Aviation Depot (JKIA), LPG Plant, Bitumen Plant, and Petroleum depots, is prohibited and will be treated as a criminal offense.

Kirocho underscored that the laws are in place to protect both public safety and national security.

He urged all individuals participating in the demonstrations to refrain from attempting to enter or interfere with these protected areas, stressing that violations would be met with legal consequences.

In a related development, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) issued an advisory for passengers traveling through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The advisory, shared via their official Twitter account, informed travelers about heightened security checks and protocols in place due to the upcoming demonstrations.

Passengers are advised to arrive early at the airport to avoid any delays in catching their flights.

“Due to heightened security checks & protocols at JKIA, passengers are advised to arrive at the airport early to avoid any potential delays in catching their flights. Kindly contact your respective airline for the latest flight information. Safe travels!” the KAA notice read.

The National Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to upholding and enforcing the laws during the demonstrations.

As the date for the public demonstrations approaches, authorities are taking comprehensive measures to ensure public safety and legal compliance.

JKIA
JKIA JKIA Pulse Live Kenya

Both the National Police Service and the Kenya Airports Authority are working to manage the situation, underscoring the importance of adherence to legal boundaries and security protocols.

The public is urged to remain informed and cooperate with the authorities to ensure a peaceful and orderly demonstration.

Kenya has been gripped by widespread protests since late June, sparked by proposed tax hikes under the Finance Bill 2024.

These demonstrations have seen significant participation from the youth, particularly Generation Z, and have led to clashes with police, resulting in casualties and widespread unrest across major cities including Nairobi, Mombasa, and Nakuru.

