KAA issues alert to passengers as police IG warns protestors over JKIA access

In a press release issued today, the Acting Inspector General of the National Police Service, Douglas Kanja Kirocho, emphasised the importance of compliance with established laws to ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

Legal Boundaries and Public Safety

The press release highlighted the critical need for demonstrators to respect protected areas as defined by the Protected Areas Act Cap 204 and the Kenya Civil Aviation Act No. 21 of 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

JKIA terminal Pulse Live Kenya

Unauthorised entry into these areas, including those near the Embakasi Aviation Depot (JKIA), LPG Plant, Bitumen Plant, and Petroleum depots, is prohibited and will be treated as a criminal offense.

Kirocho underscored that the laws are in place to protect both public safety and national security.

He urged all individuals participating in the demonstrations to refrain from attempting to enter or interfere with these protected areas, stressing that violations would be met with legal consequences.

Airport Advisory Amid Heightened Security

ADVERTISEMENT

In a related development, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) issued an advisory for passengers traveling through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The advisory, shared via their official Twitter account, informed travelers about heightened security checks and protocols in place due to the upcoming demonstrations.

Passengers are advised to arrive early at the airport to avoid any delays in catching their flights.

“Due to heightened security checks & protocols at JKIA, passengers are advised to arrive at the airport early to avoid any potential delays in catching their flights. Kindly contact your respective airline for the latest flight information. Safe travels!” the KAA notice read.

The National Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to upholding and enforcing the laws during the demonstrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the date for the public demonstrations approaches, authorities are taking comprehensive measures to ensure public safety and legal compliance.

JKIA Pulse Live Kenya

Both the National Police Service and the Kenya Airports Authority are working to manage the situation, underscoring the importance of adherence to legal boundaries and security protocols.

The public is urged to remain informed and cooperate with the authorities to ensure a peaceful and orderly demonstration.

Kenya has been gripped by widespread protests since late June, sparked by proposed tax hikes under the Finance Bill 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT