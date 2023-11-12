KAA clarifies yesterday's blackout at JKIA, issues timelines

As opposed to the previous one, back up generators came to life after a few minutes.

Operations at the busy facility was crippled for minutes before power was restored, with the Kenya Airports Authority issuing a statement on the same.

In its statement, KAA explained that the airport’s back-up generators were activated within 8-20 minutes of the blackout resulting in full restoration of power to see normal operations resume.

“At approximately 8 PM today, JKIA experienced a disruption in power supply due to an outage from the national grid. The airport’s backup generators were activated, with full restoration of power occurring within 8-20 minutes,” the statement read.

Once the synchronization which is expected to be completed within the next 30 days is done, East Africa’s busiest airport will will enjoy instant backup support in the event of a blackout.

"The synchronization of the outstanding backup power supply is scheduled to be completed in the next 30 days in readiness for instant backup support in the event of any power interruption," KAA noted.

The authority noted that power was restored in other airports affected by the blackout in a considerably short duration.

Second blackout and Murkomen's apology

This was the second disruption in less than three months with Kenyans who were among travelers stranded for a few minutes taking to social media to express their concerns.

A similar incident in August saw Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen apologize to Kenyans and visit KAA offices on Saturday, August 26, following a nationwide blackout that paralyzed operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

“I am really sorry for what has happened at JKIA with the blackout. There is no excuse worth reporting and there is no reason why our airport is in darkness.

"I will be announcing the decision we will make tomorrow 9am at JKIA after a meeting with the leadership of the airport. Once again I am sorry,” he said in the statement.

