3 questions that Azimio want answered on Ogolla’s last assignment before death

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who addressed the press on Friday, April 19 noted that Ogolla was the first CDF to die in office and questioned whether it is routine for the CDF to inspect construction of classrooms as was the case (alongside other assignments that were on his itinerary) when Ogolla met his death.

"The following are the key questions that Kenyans need answers:

"1. Is it routine tote CDF to inspect classroom construction or was it a directive from somewhere?

"2. Was it normal for him to be in a chopper with so many other military personnel?

"3. Was this his designated chopper and if not where was his designated chopper?

"These are some of the urgent questions that must be answered and Kenyans deserve answers. We therefore call a time-bound public inquiry and no effort or resources should be spared including securing the services of international experts or investigators to get to the bottom of this matter as it raises grave concerns," Kalonzo outlined.

A file image of General Francis Ogolla Pulse Live Kenya

Proper security and medical attention

Kalonzo further demanded that the government provide security to the two survivors of the crash.

"General Ogolla died in the course of duty alongside nine other officers: Major George Benson Magondu, Brigadier Swale Saidi, Colonel Duncan Keittany, Lietuentant-Colonel David Sawe, Captain Soso Mohamed, Captain Hilary Litali, Senior Sgt John Kinyua Mureithi, Sergeant Cliphonce Omondi and Sergeant Rose Nyawira. This is devastating.

"Fortunately, the brutal hand of death left behind two unidentified survivors. We wish them a speedy recovery and demand that they be given proper security and medical attention," Kalonzo said.

First CDF to die in crash

The Wiper party leader lamented what he termed as "an unprecedented breach of security", noting that Ogolla is the first Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) top boss to die in a plane crash.

"It is worth noting that, the KDF are responsible for securing the flight of their Commander in Chief and that of the Chief of Defence Forces.

"They have done so with excellence since independence. Kenyans are therefore puzzled and anxious with regards to this unprecedented breach of security of the CDF. Notably, he is the first to die in office in such circumstances," Kalonzo said.

The CDF died after the ill-fated Bell Huey II chopper he was travelling in crashed shortly after take-off.

Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla Pulse Live Kenya

