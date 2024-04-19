Gen Ogolla's will details strict instructions for his burial

According to General Ogolla's father Mzee Joel Oyeyo, the late CDF had indicated his burial instructions in a will.

One of the instructions he had laid out was that he should be interred 72 hours after his death.

According to his brother Canon Hezekiah Oduor, the decorated soldier had also wanted a simple burial ceremony.

President William Ruto with the Chief of the Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla on February 28, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Following his demise in a helicopter crash on Thursday, General Ogolla is set to be buried in Siaya on Sunday, April 21.

"The decision to be buried on Sunday was his wish. He had informed the family that upon his demise he be buried in 72 hours in a simple ceremony," his brother said.

The family will also proceed with his father’s birthday celebration on Saturday. The late CDF was expected to join his family in celebrating their father’s 100 birthday.

The general was also expected to attend the St. Thomas Nduru Anglican Church consecration on Sunday.

Friends and family have already started gathering at Ogolla’s rural home in Siaya to plan for the funeral.

His body was airlifted from the accident scene to Nairobi where it was received at Embakasi Airbase before being transferred to the morgue.

This is the first time a CDF has died in the line of duty in Kenya and as such there has been much speculation in regards to military protocol that will follow his death.

President William Ruto declared three days of mourning, with all flags flying half-mast.

General Francis Ogolla has left behind a widow, Aileen Kathambi Ogolla and two children Lorna Achieng’ Omondi and Joel Rabuku Omondi Ogolla.

In a heartfelt statement, Lorna Omondi eulogised her father as a man who pursued excellence.

President William Ruto presided over the swearing in ceremony of General Francis Ogolla as the Chief of Defence at State House, Nairobi on April 29, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

“My father, the pursuer of excellence and the most empathetic and effective leader and statesman, just went down in a chopper crash in West Pokot," Lorna shared.

"He was doing what he did best, trying to keep Kenya safe for the better part of the last 40 years," she added.

General Ogolla, who dedicated four decades to military service, was revered for his commitment to national security and his profound leadership qualities.

Lorna's tribute continued with touching memories and a promise of honouring her father's legacy.

"One day I shall tell beautiful stories of how he taught with his actions and not with his words. But today, I rush home to send him off to the great beyond,” she stated.