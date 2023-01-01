ADVERTISEMENT
Kalonzo's big announcement: Wiper issues demands to Raila ahead of Uhuru's exit

Charles Ouma

Wiper party leaders close in on Raila ahead of Uhuru's anticipated exit as Azimio chairman and Kalonzo Musyoka's big announcement

File image of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua
File image of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua

Ahead of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta's anticipated exit as Azimio chairman and Kalonzo Musyoka’s big announcement, Wiper Party elected leaders have demanded that Raila Odinga hands over the Azimio leadership the Wiper party boss.

Led by Kitui Senator, Enoch Wambua, the leaders who addressed the press on Saturday, December 31, maintained that it is time for transition in Azimio leadership, noting that Raila should endorse Kalonzo for the Azimio leadership and presidency in 2027.

According to Wambua, having a flag bearer early enough is key to securing victory in 2027, arguing that a similar strategy put president William Ruto a step ahead of the rest in 2022 elections.

"We need enough time to popularise our candidate, visit as many parts of this country, and ensure that Kenyans begin to familiarize themselves with the idea of a Kalonzo presidency.

"I am happy to see the activity by the party leader, but he cannot drop the ball, he should hand it over, not drop it.” Wambua stated.

He made it clear that Odinga should reciprocate Kalonzo’s unwavering support and sacrifices over the years by transferring his huge political support base to the Wiper party leader.

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua
Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua

"I believe that Raila and the Nyanza backyard of ODM and other strongholds have benefitted from the selflessness of Kalonzo. It is only fair that they reciprocate that gesture this January," Wambua stated.

Kalonzo is understood to be consulting widely on his next political steps and is set to make a major political announcement later this month.

The development comes weeks after Jubilee party vice chair David Murathe divulged that retired president Uhuru Kenyatta is set to resign as Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Chairman.

According to Murathe, the former head of state is above local politics and will resign to concentrate on his appointment by President William Ruto appointment his peace envoy for the Great Lakes Region and the Horn of Africa.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

