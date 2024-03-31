The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kalonzo slaps Ruto & Raila with ultimatum, accuses Kenya Kwanza of deceit

Charles Ouma

Kolonzo puts Raila and Ruto on notice

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka
Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Azimio la Umoja principals Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper party and his DAP-K counterpart Eugene Wamalwa have issued an ultimatum to President William Ruto who they accused of dishonesty in the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee Report (NADCO).

The two party leaders linked President William Ruto’s administration to the Friday ruling in which a Kiambu court stopped the implementation of the report birthed by dialogue that saw the opposition halt nationwide protests.

"Yesterday's High Court orders stopping the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) Report is State Sponsored. This is a deliberate scheme to go against what was agreed on at the Bomas of Kenya.” Kalonzo stated on Saturday.

A tough-talking Kalonzo opined that the Kenya Kwanza side thrives on deceit and is behind the Friday ruling.

“Someone was propped to go to Kiambu Law Courts to stop its implementation while the report is a property of the Parliament.

"The Kenya Kwanza regime has never had goodwill and faith and this is the problem in Kenya; the politics of lies all the time. This State Sponsored court action must stop." Kalonzo added.

National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) leaders Kalonzo Musyoka of the Azimio Coalition and Kimani Ichung'wah of the Kenya Kwanza Coalition
National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) leaders Kalonzo Musyoka of the Azimio Coalition and Kimani Ichung'wah of the Kenya Kwanza Coalition Pulse Live Kenya

According to the Wiper Party leader, the orders issued by the court are part of a grand scheme by Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration to sabotage the process, adding that the same goes against agreements reached at the Bomas of Kenya.

Lack of goodwill and deceit

He added that the development is the latest clear sign of lack of goodwill on the side of the government.

"It appears to us that there is a lack of goodwill from our friends in Kenya Kwanza to have this process go through." Kalonzo added.

DAP-K leader on his part noted that Kenya Kwanza is keen on frustrating the auditing the electoral process as enshrined in the report and has resorted to sponsoring cases in court to scuttle the process.

"They have gone to court to oppose the biggest issue, audit of elections. We suspect there is a state-sponsored move to scuttle the process," Wamalwa stated.

The duo urged President Ruto and opposition chief Raila Odinga to take charge of the process and call their troops to order.

He noted that failure to do so will be a setback that will see the report go to waste.

“It is the responsibility of those who nominated the NADCO committee, Raila Odinga and Ruto, to come out and give direction. Otherwise, we will see they took advantage of us should they not do that,” Kalonzo stated.

We will know they want to rig elections - Kalonzo

He claimed that the Kenya Kwanza side is keen on frustrating the process so as to single-handedly appoint the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission selection panel.

“If they go with that route, we will know they want to rig elections before they are conducted,” he lamented.

President William Ruto with Raila Odinga
President William Ruto with Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

“There's a scheme already (to sabotage the report), and we do not know if it has been finalised but even if it has been finalised, we want them to know we know,” he stated.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

