Kalonzo slaps Ruto & Raila with ultimatum, accuses Kenya Kwanza of deceit

The two party leaders linked President William Ruto’s administration to the Friday ruling in which a Kiambu court stopped the implementation of the report birthed by dialogue that saw the opposition halt nationwide protests.

"Yesterday's High Court orders stopping the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) Report is State Sponsored. This is a deliberate scheme to go against what was agreed on at the Bomas of Kenya.” Kalonzo stated on Saturday.

A tough-talking Kalonzo opined that the Kenya Kwanza side thrives on deceit and is behind the Friday ruling.

“Someone was propped to go to Kiambu Law Courts to stop its implementation while the report is a property of the Parliament.

"The Kenya Kwanza regime has never had goodwill and faith and this is the problem in Kenya; the politics of lies all the time. This State Sponsored court action must stop." Kalonzo added.

According to the Wiper Party leader, the orders issued by the court are part of a grand scheme by Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration to sabotage the process, adding that the same goes against agreements reached at the Bomas of Kenya.

He added that the development is the latest clear sign of lack of goodwill on the side of the government.

"It appears to us that there is a lack of goodwill from our friends in Kenya Kwanza to have this process go through." Kalonzo added.

DAP-K leader on his part noted that Kenya Kwanza is keen on frustrating the auditing the electoral process as enshrined in the report and has resorted to sponsoring cases in court to scuttle the process.

"They have gone to court to oppose the biggest issue, audit of elections. We suspect there is a state-sponsored move to scuttle the process," Wamalwa stated.

The duo urged President Ruto and opposition chief Raila Odinga to take charge of the process and call their troops to order.

He noted that failure to do so will be a setback that will see the report go to waste.

“It is the responsibility of those who nominated the NADCO committee, Raila Odinga and Ruto, to come out and give direction. Otherwise, we will see they took advantage of us should they not do that,” Kalonzo stated.

We will know they want to rig elections - Kalonzo

He claimed that the Kenya Kwanza side is keen on frustrating the process so as to single-handedly appoint the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission selection panel.

“If they go with that route, we will know they want to rig elections before they are conducted,” he lamented.

