
Details of Ruto & Raila's grand strategy to secure Commission Chair seat

Charles Ouma

The plan comes days after hurdles that stood on Raila's path were cleared, paving the way for his candidature

President William Ruto with Raila Odinga
President William Ruto with Raila Odinga

Political rivals-turned allies, Raila Odinga and William Ruto are leaving nothing to chance in their quest to have the seasoned opposition leader become the next Africa Union Commission Chairperson.

The duo has rolled out an elaborate schedule in which they will traverse the continent in a vicious campaign hoping to hand Odinga a resounding victory deliver the coveted seat.

Mother ministries have also been brought on board to lobby for Odinga at every available opportunity and secure the support of African states.

Appointments have been secured with several presidents in the continent with both Odinga and Ruto set to have a busy schedule.


President William Ruto with Raila Odinga
President William Ruto with Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

April will see Odinga fly to Juba to meet President Salva Kiir of South Sudan where he will hold talks on his bid.

The same month will see Odinga return to Tanzania to meet President Samia Suluhu Hassan as he seeks to have the East African Community vote block securely in his grasp.

Odinga has in the recent past met Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame.

The former Prime Minister’s calendar reveals that he will be in Djibouti and Ethiopia in the same month.



He will meet the respective leaders of the two nations in a charm offensive backed by the state and endorsed by the president.

Southern Africa will be the area of focus in May with Zimbabwe, Malawi, Angola, Zambia and Botswana featuring in his calendar.

With South Africa heading into elections in which President Cyril Ramaphosa will be seeking a new term against a youthful Julius Malema, Odinga’s visit to South Africa is planned for June.

This will be after the country’s elections planned for May 29, meaning the verdict shall have been known when Odinga flies to Cape Town in June to meet the President-elect who shall have won the contest.



Ruto on the ground

President William Ruto will also be on the ground literally, heading to Ghana on 2nd and 3rd April.

He will meet President Nana Akufo-Addo with Kenya's AU Commission bid among the items expected to feature at the meeting.

Raila Odinga
Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

From Ghana, Egypt will be the next port of call for the president who is set to meet Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. During a state visit on 15th and 16th of April.



April will see President Ruto wind up with Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa hosting him.





